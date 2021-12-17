Notification Center

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
While Apple failed to add a single new noise-cancelling option to the incredibly popular AirPods family this year, 2021 saw both the Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro join the extremely crowded and very competitive true wireless earbuds landscape.

With the latter model being far too new and, well, good to already score a discount from its AirPods Pro-undercutting $200 list price, bargain hunters may need to settle for the former non-Pro version if they want to save a buck... or 71 before Christmas.

The Studio Buds are obviously not very old either, having been unveiled around six months ago with a fairly reasonable $150 price tag attached to their name. Marked down to as little as $100 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these iOS and Android-compatible bad boys can now be had at an even lower $78.99 in black, white, and red hues.

Beats Studio Buds

Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$71 off (47%)
$78 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Before you jump at the chance of snapping up the active noise-cancelling, IPX4-rated water-resistant, impressively long-lasting, and excellent-sounding Beats Studio Buds at a completely unprecedented discount, we should probably highlight that you're actually looking at "grade A" refurbished rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here.

That might prove to be a major deal breaker for a significant number of prospective buyers, but on the decidedly bright side of things, these particular refurbs do come with a full 1-year warranty included.

Guaranteed to exhibit little else than "minimal cosmetic damage" while providing "like-new functionality" after clearing a complete and rigorous diagnostic test, the Studio Buds on sale at Woot through the end of the year are cheaper than Best Buy's Geek Squad certified refurbished units have ever been, also undercutting Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 pretty much across the nation right now, at least in new condition.

