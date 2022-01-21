Apple's state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a big discount for the first time

Apple's state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are on sale at a big discount for the first time0
But while the AirPods 3 did bring a tweaked design and a couple of important internal improvements to the table, a lot of prospective buyers were understandably put off by the lack of active noise cancellation.
Just in case that wasn't enough to convince you these Beats-branded bad boys are the smarter buy, Walmart is currently selling them at $153.11 a pair instead of their $199.99 list price. This completely unprecedented discount makes the Fit Pro considerably cheaper than the recently refreshed AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case included even at their own lowest price achieved during this extended holiday season.
Both high-end products are powered by Apple's advanced H1 chip, promising similarly impressive connectivity and overall sound performance, while the built-in flexible wingtips undoubtedly give the Fit Pro the edge in terms of stability and possibly comfort as well, especially for long and intensive workouts.
Pretty much the only downside is the missing wireless charging support, but at a little over 150 bucks, you shouldn't have a problem living with that compromise... as long as you also don't mind opting for the "Beats Black" paint job.
The Beats White model is on sale at $175.99, in case you're wondering, while the Sage Gray and Stone Purple flavors have yet to be discounted... by Walmart or any other major US retailer.