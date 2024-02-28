Up Next:
Apple might welcome spring with fresh Apple Watch band hues
After the debut of the Apple Vision Pro in early February, all eyes in the rumor world are now on Apple's upcoming product launches. Fortunately, you might not have to twiddle your thumbs for too long because Apple seems to be prepping for a spring special event, potentially in March. And you know what comes with new products? Yep, you guessed it – fresh accessories.
As per tradition, the Apple Watch app will let you pick a color for your Apple Watch face that perfectly pairs with those fresh bands. You'll spot these colors in a dedicated Spring 2024 section in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Just a heads up – as of now, these colors aren't appearing in that section just yet.
Curious about what else might be in the cards for this rumored spring event? Well, there's chatter about Apple possibly unveiling not one but two new iPad Air models and two fresh iPad Pro models. And here's the cherry on top – word on the street is that these new iPads Pro might come equipped with OLED panels.
According to MacRumors, the Cupertino tech giant is getting ready to unveil a fresh lineup of Apple Watch bands. If the rumors are to be believed, we can expect some vibrant spring colors, like Light Blue, Ocean Blue, Pink, Raspberry, Soft Mint, and Sunshine (probably a sunny yellow). Plus, there are whispers of two Hermes colors in the mix – Bleu Céleste and Jaune de Naples.
Apple has a knack for spreading the color love across its product lineup. If the past is any indication, these springtime hues for Apple Watch bands might also make their way to new iPhone cases and iPad cases. So, if the stars align and we do get that spring event around the end of March, keep your eyes peeled for not only these fresh band options but possibly some new cases rocking the same vibrant colors.
Apple has even more goodies up its sleeve for this rumored spring event. Alongside those four new iPads, it is also gearing up to introduce upgraded versions of the Magic Keyboard and Pencil accessories, as well as a new M3-powered MacBook Air. We'll be keeping our ears to the ground for any updates on Apple's potential spring event, so make sure to stay tuned for all the latest scoop.
