Apple is set to launch two (!) new iPad Airs and two OLED iPad Pros in March 2024





2024, however, is expected to return the Cupertino-based tech giant to a more "normal" way of doing business and a product launch schedule more in line with previous years, at least as far as new iPads are concerned and at least according to Mark Gurman's latest Bloomberg predictions

Does the industry-leading iPad portfolio feel a little lacking in screen size and pricing diversity right now? Worry not, as that oft-rumored model expansion of the last few months is gaining further traction today.





Bloomberg's almost always reliable Apple gossip spreader and inside information gatherer seems about 100 percent confident that not one but two upgraded iPad Airs will see daylight in the near future alongside your typical next-gen iPad Pro duo.









The "mid-range" iPad Air , mind you, is currently available in a single 10.9-inch size, but if all these recent rumors prove accurate, a gargantuan 12.9-inch version will be added as early as March 2024. To be perfectly clear, Apple is tipped to unveil and possibly release a grand total of four new tablets at that point, including 10.9 and 12.9-inch iPad Airs in addition to "overhauled" iPad Pros measuring "roughly" 11 and 13 inches in display diagonal.





In a way, you can view this expected quartet as the jumbo-sized equivalent of the iPhone 15 family, and much like the "vanilla" and Plus members of that lineup, the 2024 iPad Airs are obviously all but guaranteed to offer largely the same features and capabilities as their Pro "cousins" at lower prices.





That's definitely an... interesting way to follow a year with zero iPad releases, and of course, it remains to be seen how consumers will respond to a flood predicted to continue later in 2024 with a "refresh to the iPad mini" and a "new low-end iPad" as well.

You know that outlandish rumor from a couple of months ago pointing in the direction of LCD adoption for 2024 iPad Pros ? We were probably right to treat it with skepticism, as Gurman is sticking to an age-old OLED forecast that many other insiders and leakers have echoed and corroborated over the last year or so.





With OLED displays replacing the current LCD and mini-LED technologies of the small and large 2022 iPad Pros respectively, the world's best tablets should make a considerable jump in color accuracy and overall sharpness, which may or may not result in significant price hikes as well.









Apple's next-gen jumbo-sized powerhouses are also likely to embrace the state-of-the-art M3 chip found inside the latest MacBook Pro, thus being virtually guaranteed to widen the existing performance gap to the best Android tablets in the world even further.





There are no words just yet on the screen technology and processing power of the first iPad Air duo in history (although we highly doubt OLED and M3 are on the table for those "mid-range" tablets), but we do "know" that Apple also plans to unveil upgraded Magic Keyboard and Pencil accessories, as well as a new M3-powered MacBook Air at the same time as these four next-gen iPads.





That sounds like quite the crowded spring product launch event, and we're obviously more excited about it than words can accurately describe.