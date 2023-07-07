Apple's plan to release OLED iPad Pro units next year means certain Macs will be delayed

Apple is apparently still on track to release iPad Pro tablets in 2024 sporting OLED screens. The current iPad Pro models include a 12.9-inch version featuring a miniLED screen with a 1,000,000:1 contrast and peak brightness of 1600 nits. Apple calls this panel the Liquid Retina XDR display. The 11-inch model currently uses an LCD panel that Apple calls the Liquid Retina Display. Both models are powered by the M2 chipset.













The panels will use low-temperature multi-crystalline oxide (LTPO) which will allow the displays to have a dynamic refresh rate which will change depending on the content displayed on the panel. This will stop the 120Hz refresh rate from being employed in situations (such as when reading texts or emails) where a fast refresh rate is wasted due to the content. It keeps the batteries from draining too rapidly.







The OLED panels will also use thin film transistor (TFT) technology, and a hybrid OLED design made up of a glass plate and thin film layer. Those planning to buy one of the 2024 OLED iPad Pro tablets should experience wider viewing angles, vibrant colors, better energy efficiency, and lower latency.





Because of Apple's work on getting out its first OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report states that the first OLED MacBook models (with 13-inch and 15-inch screens) will be pushed back to 2027. The OLED panels for the two MacBooks will need to be mass-produced in 2026 if the new OLED-screened MacBooks are to be released in 2027.

