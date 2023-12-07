Next-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard expected next year, along with new iPads



Mark Gurman from Bloomberg spills the beans—Apple's gearing up to launch revamped versions of the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. These sleek accessories are set to hit the market alongside the upcoming iPad Pro.



The upcoming Pencil, codenamed B532, is stepping in as the third generation of the product. In a move back in November, the company rolled out a fresh low-end Pencil model with USB-C, which signaled Apple's move towards embracing USB-C, waving goodbye to the Lightning port.



Rumors swirling around Apple Pencil 3 suggest a hardware shake-up, enabling interchangeable tips that magnetically attach, simulating various instruments. Imagine this – the iPad Pro detects attached tips and seamlessly switches between brushes and pens in supported apps.



The upcoming Magic Keyboards codenamed R418 and R428, are set to give the iPad Pro a laptop vibe. Expect a durable aluminum frame, and reports hint at the possibility of a larger trackpad, as previously mentioned



The new accessories are expected to be introduced during the first months of 2024, along with two new iPad Pros and two new iPad Airs. Reportedly, the new iPad Pro will mark the first overhaul of the product since the current design was introduced in 2018.



First generation Pencil was launched alongside the first-generation iPad Pro in 2015, while the Magic Keyboard with integration for iPads (at first, it was more of an iMac and Mac Pro accessory) was introduced later in 2020. Both the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard have been instrumental in expanding the capabilities of Apple's iPad and iPad Air devices.

Tablet accessories are crucial if you want to unlock the full potential of your device, and manufacturers are well aware of that. This is why we have the S Pen for Galaxy Tabs or the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboards for iPads. Now, it seems like Apple is getting ready to reveal the next generation of its iPad accessories.