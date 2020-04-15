Apple puts the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard up for sale early

















In case you've lost track of the time spent in isolation, let us point out that May 1 is still more than two weeks away, not to mention the date seemingly disclosed by Amazon last week is officially proving to be wildly inaccurate.





That being said, the delivery estimates listed on Apple's US e-store at the time of this writing are perhaps not as encouraging as you might hope, with both the 11 and 12.9-inch variants set to arrive on your doorsteps no earlier than April 24 (and no later than May 1) if you order them right now. Best Buy has started taking your money too, promising to ship the two Magic Keyboard models "by April 24."













Despite their decidedly extravagant prices of $299 and $349 respectively, these productivity-enhancing iPad Pro (2020) companions are likely to be in pretty high demand, which could well cause those shipping windows to slip further down the line. After all, the brand-new Magic Keyboard doesn't just float (magically, of course), also featuring backlighting, a "click-anywhere" trackpad, a USB-C port for "passthrough" charging, and naturally, front and back protection for your 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well.







