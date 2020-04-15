Accessories Apple Tablets

Apple puts the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard up for sale early

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 15, 2020, 2:00 PM
Apple puts the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard up for sale early
While Apple didn't exactly catch us off guard with the launch of a long overdue and oft-rumored second-gen iPhone SE, the company also had something else to reveal earlier today that came as a much bigger surprise. 

We're not talking about an entirely new product, mind you, but rather the innovative Magic Keyboard that was already unveiled alongside the latest iPad Pro models almost a month ago. Back then, the incredibly versatile (and super-expensive) typing accessory was scheduled for a vague (and distant) commercial debut sometime in May, but surprise, surprise, the "floating" keyboard is available to order today, with shipments slated to kick off "next week."

Get the Magic Keyboard for your 11-inch iPad Pro here



In case you've lost track of the time spent in isolation, let us point out that May 1 is still more than two weeks away, not to mention the date seemingly disclosed by Amazon last week is officially proving to be wildly inaccurate. 

That being said, the delivery estimates listed on Apple's US e-store at the time of this writing are perhaps not as encouraging as you might hope, with both the 11 and 12.9-inch variants set to arrive on your doorsteps no earlier than April 24 (and no later than May 1) if you order them right now. Best Buy has started taking your money too, promising to ship the two Magic Keyboard models "by April 24."

Get the Magic Keyboard for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro here



Despite their decidedly extravagant prices of $299 and $349 respectively, these productivity-enhancing iPad Pro (2020) companions are likely to be in pretty high demand, which could well cause those shipping windows to slip further down the line. After all, the brand-new Magic Keyboard doesn't just float (magically, of course), also featuring backlighting, a "click-anywhere" trackpad, a USB-C port for "passthrough" charging, and naturally, front and back protection for your 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well.

It's also worth highlighting that previous iPad Pro generations are supported in addition to the hot new 2020 models, although that obviously doesn't include 2015 or 2017's bezelicious tablets. At the same time, you might want to consider Logitech's significantly cheaper option with an integrated trackpad if you're not made of money.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless