You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9
Check out the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) deals here
We're talking about membership-only warehouse club chain Costco, which naturally means you'll need to be a member to score the aforementioned discount. Instead of $800, you're looking at spending $750 and up on a refreshed iPad Pro 11 with vastly improved processing performance and a triple rear-facing camera system including a groundbreaking LiDAR scanner, aka 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) comes with essentially identical specs and features as its baby brother, but that significantly larger screen drives the list price up to $1,000, which Costco is knocking down to an ever so slightly more reasonable $950. The same $50 discount applies to all iPad Pro (2020) configurations available right now, although it's worth pointing out that Costco doesn't appear to be selling the improved 11 and 12.9-inchers in cellular-enabled variants.
You can choose between silver and space gray paint jobs for Wi-Fi-only models capable of accommodating 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of data internally, but you might want to keep in mind Apple is widely expected to release another iPad Pro duo by the end of 2020. This may or may not adopt a new Mini LED display technology while undoubtedly supporting 5G connectivity thanks to an as-yet undetailed A14X processor.