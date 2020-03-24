You can already save 50 bucks on Apple's hot new iPad Pro 11 and 12.9

Apple Tablets Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 24, 2020, 9:44 AM
Formally unveiled last week, Apple's upgraded 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are technically slated to begin shipping from their manufacturers tomorrow, March 25. But a combination of high demand and limited inventory seems to have thrown a monkey wrench into Cupertino's initial release plans, as delivery times have already slipped to April 7 and beyond for new orders of most 2020 variants.

Fortunately, you will obviously be able to purchase the A12Z Bionic-powered tablets from a number of other retailers too, and one major vendor that still accepts pre-orders with an "expected ship date week of 3/30/20" also allows its customers to spend $50 less than pretty much everywhere else.

Check out the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) deals here



We're talking about membership-only warehouse club chain Costco, which naturally means you'll need to be a member to score the aforementioned discount. Instead of $800, you're looking at spending $750 and up on a refreshed iPad Pro 11 with vastly improved processing performance and a triple rear-facing camera system including a groundbreaking LiDAR scanner, aka 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) comes with essentially identical specs and features as its baby brother, but that significantly larger screen drives the list price up to $1,000, which Costco is knocking down to an ever so slightly more reasonable $950. The same $50 discount applies to all iPad Pro (2020) configurations available right now, although it's worth pointing out that Costco doesn't appear to be selling the improved 11 and 12.9-inchers in cellular-enabled variants.

You can choose between silver and space gray paint jobs for Wi-Fi-only models capable of accommodating 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of data internally, but you might want to keep in mind Apple is widely expected to release another iPad Pro duo by the end of 2020. This may or may not adopt a new Mini LED display technology while undoubtedly supporting 5G connectivity thanks to an as-yet undetailed A14X processor.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 11.0 inches
    2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 12.9 inches
    2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

