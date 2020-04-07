Did Amazon goof and reveal the launch date for this eagerly awaited Apple accessory?
Last month, Apple launched a pair of new premium iPad Pro tablets. The new 2020 slates carry the exact same size LCD screens as the 2018 models (11-inches and 12.9-inches) but do feature some changes. One important difference is found under the hood where the latest versions of these slates are powered by the A12Z Bionic chipset as opposed to the A12X Bionic SoC found on the older models. The newer chipset features an improved octo-core GPU, an octo-core CPU and a 50% hike in memory to 6GB of RAM.
Did Amazon U.K. leak the release date for the Magic Keyboard, or is the date merely a placeholder?
There is a possibility that the May 30th date is simply a placeholder for Amazon's U.K. site. That would make sense; since Apple has already committed to a launch in May, if the official release date is earlier than the end of the month, Amazon would just move up the shipping date online to dovetail with whatever official date is announced by the tech giant.
The Magic Keyboard with the trackpad is another attempt by Apple to turn the iPad into a legitimate alternative for a laptop. The same day that it unveiled the new iPad Pro (2020) tablets, the company released a couple of promotional videos; one was called "Your next computer is not a computer" and it pointed out that the iPad Pro is faster than most laptops. The second video, "How to correctly use a computer," shows that rules that apply for a regular laptop do not apply when it comes to the iPad.
The 11-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro is available in Space Gray and Silver priced at $799 (128GB of storage) If you need more storage, there is a 256GB version ($899), a model with 512GB of storage ($1,099) and a version with 1TB of storage ($1,299).
The 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro model is also available in Space Gray and Silver and starts at $999 for the model sporting 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models are tagged at $1,099, $1,299, and $1,499 respectively.
If you want your new iPad Pro to support cellular connectivity, you can add LTE connectivity for an extra $150. Remember, the tablets are available now.
The 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only iPad Pro model is also available in Space Gray and Silver and starts at $999 for the model sporting 128GB of storage. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models are tagged at $1,099, $1,299, and $1,499 respectively.
If you want your new iPad Pro to support cellular connectivity, you can add LTE connectivity for an extra $150. Remember, the tablets are available now.