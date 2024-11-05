Apple's old but mighty M2 iPad Pro 12.9 with 2TB storage is discounted by an incredible $1,100 now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Are you willing to consider spending north of $1,000 for the right tablet this holiday season? Before you scream "no" at your screen and switch back to browsing the most popular TikTok videos today, you might want to keep in mind that we're talking about a device here that's discounted by more than $1,000 for a limited time.
Released in 2022, the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 colossus with Apple M2 power "normally" costs an exorbitant $2,199 in a top-of-the-line 2TB storage variant sans cellular connectivity. But if you hurry, you can pay "just" $1,099 for that particular configuration of the high-end slate in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
Technically, you have a good two weeks at the time of this writing to take advantage of this absolutely mind-blowing and totally unprecedented Woot deal, but given the enormity of that $1,100 discount, there's clearly a good chance that the Amazon-owned e-tailer will run out of inventory much sooner.
At $1,099 (with a full 1-year Apple warranty included and AppleCare eligibility), the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is obviously still not cheap enough to fall into our budget tablet category today. But thanks to its very powerful processor, which the best Android tablets around can't really match in sheer speed, and that towering 2TB storage space, this is definitely one of the greatest value propositions on the US market ahead of Black Friday.
This exact same version of the two year-old 12.9-inch monster recently scored an $800 Best Buy discount that seemed unbeatable at the time, currently fetching no less than $1,599 at the retailer after a significantly humbler $600 markdown. Unfortunately, Woot doesn't have you covered right now if you'd rather get 5G support in combination with 1TB storage from your iPad Pro 12.9 (2022). In that case, Best Buy is clearly your top shopping option today, charging $1,399 for that model after a $600 discount.
The massive screen of this aging but bitching tablet is of course as sharp as it is large, with mini-LED LCD technology and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, while the battery life, audio quality, and even camera performance are more or less perfectly in line with that reduced but still extravagant $1,099 price point.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
05 Nov, 2024Apple's old but mighty M2 iPad Pro 12.9 with 2TB storage is discounted by an incredible $1,100 now
01 Nov, 2024This wild new Amazon deal lets you save $100 on a few iPad mini (A17 Pro) models
28 Oct, 2024Tempting 11-inch iPad Air M2 deal saves you $100 on two storage configurations at Amazon
22 Oct, 2024The budget iPad 9 offers the full iPadOS experience and is cheaper than usual with this deal
21 Oct, 2024Amazon shaves whopping $149 off the speedy iPad Mini 6, lowering it to its best price yet
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: