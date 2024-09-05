Apple's overwhelming 2TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is on sale at a jaw-dropping $800 discount





If you think you need that much local digital hoarding room or simply feel like it would be nice to own a mobile device capable of holding every family photograph you've ever taken in your life, Best Buy is currently charging "just" 1,399 for a Wi-Fi-only 2TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with Apple M2 processing power in both silver and space gray colorways.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only,2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options





That obviously doesn't make this a budget tablet , but it does slash an outstanding 800 bucks off an original list price of $2,199. Granted, the 2022-released 12.9-inch giant has been discounted many times before in many different variants, but to our knowledge, this represents a new record high markdown.





way costlier than $1,399 with 2TB storage, normally fetching more than that even in a significantly humbler 512GB configuration. It pretty much goes without saying that the new and improved iPad Pro 13 released this year with an Apple M4 chip under the hood iscostlier than $1,399 with 2TB storage, normally fetching more than that even in a significantly humbler 512GB configuration.





Even something like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra costs more than fourteen hundred bucks in a 1TB storage variant, and yes, the Apple M2 processor inside the previous-generation iPad Pro easily outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood of the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now.





Between that old but gold chipset and an undeniably stunning Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD screen, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) remains without a doubt one of the greatest tablets out there today, so if you have $1,399 to spend, this is an objectively smart buy at the time of this writing. The battery life, audio performance, and build quality are all about as premium as they could be, and the flaws are largely non-existent despite the relatively advanced age of this bad boy.