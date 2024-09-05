Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Apple's overwhelming 2TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is on sale at a jaw-dropping $800 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) in Space Gray
There aren't a lot of 2022 tablets we'd ever recommend as a smart buy in 2024 at well over $1,000, but Apple's sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 colossus with 2TB storage is probably one of them, at least for a limited time.

If you think you need that much local digital hoarding room or simply feel like it would be nice to own a mobile device capable of holding every family photograph you've ever taken in your life, Best Buy is currently charging "just" 1,399 for a Wi-Fi-only 2TB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with Apple M2 processing power in both silver and space gray colorways.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi Only,2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray and Silver Color Options
$800 off (36%)
$1399
$2199
Buy at BestBuy

That obviously doesn't make this a budget tablet, but it does slash an outstanding 800 bucks off an original list price of $2,199. Granted, the 2022-released 12.9-inch giant has been discounted many times before in many different variants, but to our knowledge, this represents a new record high markdown.

It pretty much goes without saying that the new and improved iPad Pro 13 released this year with an Apple M4 chip under the hood is way costlier than $1,399 with 2TB storage, normally fetching more than that even in a significantly humbler 512GB configuration.

Even something like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra costs more than fourteen hundred bucks in a 1TB storage variant, and yes, the Apple M2 processor inside the previous-generation iPad Pro easily outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood of the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now.

Between that old but gold chipset and an undeniably stunning Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD screen, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) remains without a doubt one of the greatest tablets out there today, so if you have $1,399 to spend, this is an objectively smart buy at the time of this writing. The battery life, audio performance, and build quality are all about as premium as they could be, and the flaws are largely non-existent despite the relatively advanced age of this bad boy.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves

Latest News

Gemini comes to Google Forms with a "Help me create a form" option
Gemini comes to Google Forms with a "Help me create a form" option
Investors: Apple Intelligence may boost iPhone 16 sales, but a potential price hike may hinder supercycle
Investors: Apple Intelligence may boost iPhone 16 sales, but a potential price hike may hinder supercycle
Verizon wants to force you to switch to a more expensive plan by cutting a key discount in half
Verizon wants to force you to switch to a more expensive plan by cutting a key discount in half
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Brilliant Galaxy Watch 6 deal knocks 39% off the smaller-sized LTE model at Amazon
Brilliant Galaxy Watch 6 deal knocks 39% off the smaller-sized LTE model at Amazon
Google's new Android 15 statue will bring back memories
Google's new Android 15 statue will bring back memories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless