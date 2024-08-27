Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage





If you hurry, the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 can be yours for an incredible $500 less than its $1,499 list price in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 1TB storage. That actually makes this model just as "affordable" as a 1TB configuration of the iPad Air 11 (2024) sans cellular connectivity, which is obviously very hard to find at a discount due to its very young age.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi 6E, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $500 off (33%)





very different in a number of key ways, almost all of which make the older device the smarter buy right now. The Despite their identical screen size and processor, the two 11-inch tablets aredifferent in a number of key ways, almost all of which make the older device the smarter buy right now. The iPad Pro 11 (2022) comes with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, which the iPad Air 11 (2024) lacks, as well as facial recognition in lieu of a (top-mounted) fingerprint scanner.





There are also two cameras on the back of the Pro-grade slate instead of the Air's single rear-facing snapper, as well as a fancy LiDAR scanner that can certainly come in handy in some (very) specific usage scenarios. The iPad Pro also promises to deliver punchier sound with the help of a grand total of four super-powerful speakers, and on top of everything, the older tablet is overall prettier and thinner than the newer device as well.



