Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
If you're having trouble deciding between Apple's 2022-released 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 power and this year's 11-inch iPad Air with... M2 power for your next big tablet purchase, Amazon's latest deal on the older of those two high-end slates could make your choice an absolute no-brainer.

If you hurry, the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 can be yours for an incredible $500 less than its $1,499 list price in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 1TB storage. That actually makes this model just as "affordable" as a 1TB configuration of the iPad Air 11 (2024) sans cellular connectivity, which is obviously very hard to find at a discount due to its very young age.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi 6E, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color
$500 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Despite their identical screen size and processor, the two 11-inch tablets are very different in a number of key ways, almost all of which make the older device the smarter buy right now. The iPad Pro 11 (2022) comes with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, which the iPad Air 11 (2024) lacks, as well as facial recognition in lieu of a (top-mounted) fingerprint scanner.

There are also two cameras on the back of the Pro-grade slate instead of the Air's single rear-facing snapper, as well as a fancy LiDAR scanner that can certainly come in handy in some (very) specific usage scenarios. The iPad Pro also promises to deliver punchier sound with the help of a grand total of four super-powerful speakers, and on top of everything, the older tablet is overall prettier and thinner than the newer device as well.

Now, do you need an entire terabyte of digital hoarding room on your tablet? Probably not. Is it okay to want that as long as you can afford it without selling a kidney or pawning your wedding ring? Absolutely. Just make sure you pull the trigger here as soon as possible, because it's actually Woot that's selling iPad Pro 11 (2022) units with 1TB storage at a huge $500 discount in a single silver colorway through Amazon, which probably means inventory is super-limited.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
37 stories
27 Aug, 2024
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
23 Aug, 2024
Amazon slashes unprecedented $150 off Apple's 9th Gen iPad with 256GB storage
19 Aug, 2024
Apple's 9th Gen iPad continues to age like fine wine at lower and lower prices
09 Aug, 2024
This 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) variant with 1TB storage is on sale at an incredible $600 discount Walmart brings back one of the most epic ever iPad Air (2022) deals for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Honor Magic V3 to have some nice AI features built in partnership with Google Cloud
Honor Magic V3 to have some nice AI features built in partnership with Google Cloud
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless