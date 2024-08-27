Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
If you're having trouble deciding between Apple's 2022-released 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 power and this year's 11-inch iPad Air with... M2 power for your next big tablet purchase, Amazon's latest deal on the older of those two high-end slates could make your choice an absolute no-brainer.
If you hurry, the fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 can be yours for an incredible $500 less than its $1,499 list price in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 1TB storage. That actually makes this model just as "affordable" as a 1TB configuration of the iPad Air 11 (2024) sans cellular connectivity, which is obviously very hard to find at a discount due to its very young age.
Despite their identical screen size and processor, the two 11-inch tablets are very different in a number of key ways, almost all of which make the older device the smarter buy right now. The iPad Pro 11 (2022) comes with 120Hz display refresh rate technology, which the iPad Air 11 (2024) lacks, as well as facial recognition in lieu of a (top-mounted) fingerprint scanner.
There are also two cameras on the back of the Pro-grade slate instead of the Air's single rear-facing snapper, as well as a fancy LiDAR scanner that can certainly come in handy in some (very) specific usage scenarios. The iPad Pro also promises to deliver punchier sound with the help of a grand total of four super-powerful speakers, and on top of everything, the older tablet is overall prettier and thinner than the newer device as well.
Now, do you need an entire terabyte of digital hoarding room on your tablet? Probably not. Is it okay to want that as long as you can afford it without selling a kidney or pawning your wedding ring? Absolutely. Just make sure you pull the trigger here as soon as possible, because it's actually Woot that's selling iPad Pro 11 (2022) units with 1TB storage at a huge $500 discount in a single silver colorway through Amazon, which probably means inventory is super-limited.
