Apple makes a power play for your subscription dollars

By
Apple
Header image including all the products included in the AppleCare lineup
As previously reported by Mark Gurman, Apple Insider at Bloomberg News, Apple is showing clear signs that it intends to double down on its subscription strategy. From making significant changes to AppleCare and introducing the Apple Invites app for iCloud+ subscribers, these moves signal a clear push towards recurring revenue and a desire to integrate more services into its subscription ecosystem.

Starting with AppleCare, the company is reportedly streamlining its device protection offerings, but this simplification comes at a cost. Previously, customers could choose between two AppleCare tiers: a standard plan covering typical hardware issues like cracked screens and battery problems, and a more comprehensive plan that also included coverage for theft and loss. If your phone went missing or was stolen, the premium plan would get you a replacement device, albeit with a deductible. Now, Apple is eliminating the basic plan altogether. This means the only option available is the more expensive theft and loss coverage, and that price is going up by 50 cents a month.

Beyond the price hike, it's also been reported that Apple will also be changing how you pay for AppleCare. Instead of the option to pay upfront for two years of coverage, customers will now be required to subscribe either monthly or annually. This shift to a subscription model locks users into recurring payments, further emphasizing Apple's focus on predictable revenue streams. While some may appreciate the flexibility of monthly payments, others may miss the option for a one-time, longer-term payment.

As you may have seen last week, Apple is also sweetening the deal for its iCloud+ subscribers with a new perk: the app and web service called "Invites." This new app is Apple's take on event planning apps like Partiful, aiming to simplify the process of organizing gatherings, from birthday parties to other special occasions. The app integrates with your photo library and music collection, allowing you to easily share memories and create a personalized experience for your guests.

Marketing image of the Apple Invites app
Apple Invites app. | Image credit — Apple


The iCloud+ tie in lies in that while users without a subscription can still download the Invites app to RSVP to events, the clear intention is to incentivize more people to sign up for a paid iCloud+ plan. By bundling this new app with iCloud+, Apple is hoping to demonstrate the added value of its subscription services and entice users to join the ecosystem. It’s a clever strategy: offer a unique and useful feature exclusively to subscribers, thereby making the subscription more attractive.

According to Gurman, these latest changes reinforce the company's commitment to subscriptions and its strategy of offering a range of interconnected services. As a consumer, I am wondering if further changes like these will be coming down the line as well from Apple, as the company looks for more opportunities to strengthen its bottom line.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

