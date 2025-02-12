Heads up: Apple is probably announcing something today, and it's not the iPhone SE 4





Apple's most feature-packed earbuds yet, by the way, had their announcement date correctly predicted by Mark Gurman a little while ago, and with the Bloomberg journalist forecasting last week the unveiling of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 in the "coming days" , you might be expecting me to discuss that handset's official specs and features right about now.

Unfortunately, I can't do that just yet, and things are unlikely to change in the coming hours.

A "smaller" Apple announcement is happening today





iPhone SE can be described as a "small" product, as all recent signs point to its screen size circling the 6.1-inch mark (which definitely falls in the compact smartphone category in 2025) and its global sales numbers being unlikely to ever match those of the In a way (or even two), the fourth-gencan be described as a "small" product, as all recent signs point to its screen size circling the 6.1-inch mark (which definitely falls in the compact smartphone category in 2025) and its global sales numbers being unlikely to ever match those of the iPhone 16 , 16 Pro, or 16 Pro Max.









iPhone SE (2025) on social media when But Mark Gurman is certainly not talking about theon social media when anticipating a "smaller announcement" for today . Wednesday. February 12. This could even be "smaller" than the aforementioned Powerbeats Pro 2, but unlike the latest Beats-branded earbuds equipped with the greatest possible active noise-cancelling technology and in-ear heart rate monitoring, I expect whatever will be announced later today to show up on Apple's virtual Newsroom

So when is the new iPhone SE coming after all?





"By next week." Talk about an annoyingly vague and evasive prediction that essentially leaves room for this "big" announcement to happen at any point between today, February 12 and next Friday, February 21.





For what it's worth, Gurman claims to know about Apple's plan to hold "product briefings" at some point next week, which strongly suggests the official launch will not in fact take place on February 21 and probably not on February 20 either.









Keep in mind that we still don't expect any fancy announcement event to be organized by Apple in the iPhone SE 4 's honor, with a simple press release instead being all but guaranteed to spill (or rather confirm) all of the handset's (largely known) secrets.







iPhone SE 4 at the global box-office against such exceptional affordable OnePlus 13R , Motorola Edge (2024), Google Pixel 8a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE That last detail is not quite etched in stone at the moment, and although it's probably too early for this type of discussion, it may well make or break theat the global box-office against such exceptional affordable Android phones as the, Motorola Edge (2024),, and even the "regular" Galaxy S24





Another (somewhat) interesting tidbit revealed by Mark Gurman today is that Apple is apparently preparing... some sort of a Vision Pro -related announcement too, as well as the launch of a brand-new M4-powered MacBook Air "within weeks." That's a pretty busy schedule for February and March for a company that tends to focus a lot of its product announcements and launch events in the fall.