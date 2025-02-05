Apple launches new iPhone app that allows users to create event invitations
Apple Invites app | Images credits: AppleApple is back in the news with a brand-new app that leaked first over the weekend. Invites is a new way for iPhone users to get together with their friends and family for special occasions.
Apple Invites is a new app that allows iPhone users to create and share custom invitations, as well as RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.
The new app is now available for download from the App Store, but it can also be accessed on the web through icloud.com/invites. More importantly, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.
Using Apple Invites is quite intuitive and starts with choosing an image from the photo library or the app’s gallery of backgrounds. To make the app even more useful, Apple added integration with other apps like Maps and Weather, which will make it possible for guests to receive directions to the event and the forecast for that day.
Apart from being able to create and share invitations, Apple Invites also allows users to contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite. On top of that, users who are subscribed to Apple Music can create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access directly from Apple Invites.
Apple Invites guest list | Image credit: Apple
But wait, there’s more! The Invites app makes use of Apple Intelligence, allowing users to tap in to the built-in Image Playground experience to create original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. Also, users can take advantage of Writing Tools when creating invitations.
Last but not least, Apple Invites offers access to several premium features that are exclusively available to iCloud subscribers:
- Expanded storage allows users to keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos, and files safe in iCloud, and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web.
- Private Relay keeps browsing in Safari entirely private from network providers, websites, and even Apple.
- Hide My Email generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed.
- HomeKit Secure Video allows users to capture and review home security footage in an end-to-end encrypted format.
- Custom email domains enable users to personalize their iCloud email address.
- Family Sharing allows users to share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five people at no extra cost.
Apple Invites is available for free and is compatible with all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later. According to Apple, some features are not available in all regions or in all languages, while some are gated behind subscription to various Apple services.
