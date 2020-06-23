T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Apple's 512GB iPhone XS Max is on sale at a great price with a full warranty included

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 23, 2020, 8:45 AM
You might know Woot as that website you usually visit when you want to pick up a refurbished smartphone in decent condition at an unbeatable price, but occasionally, the Amazon-owned e-tailer also sells brand-new popular handsets with full warranties included for a lot less than their manufacturers or other authorized retailers are normally charging. 

Case in point, a 512GB storage variant of the 2018-released iPhone XS Max that you can purchase in exchange for $849.99 today only. This fully unlocked digital hoarder-friendly device is actually no longer available from the likes of Best Buy, while Apple technically discontinued both the 6.5-incher and its 5.8-inch brother when the improved iPhone 11 lineup was officially unveiled.

That being said, it's definitely worth remembering that a 512 gig iPhone XS Max used to cost a whopping $1,350, and to better put the reduced $850 price point in perspective, you should know the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 with a significantly smaller 5.8-inch display in tow. So, yeah, if you like huge screens and saving money, you may want to pull the trigger at Woot as soon as possible.

After all, the iPhone XS Max is still an absolute powerhouse, packing a pretty impressive Apple A12 Bionic processor while offering excellent battery life, great camera performance, and tremendous display prowess.

Backed by a standard 1-year Apple limited warranty, the inexpensive brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items on sale right now come in your choice of silver, space gray, and gold color options, with free standard shipping available for Amazon Prime members.

In case you're wondering, yes, this killer new deal is even better than a similar special offer from a few weeks back, although this time around, you can't opt for a 64 or 256GB configuration if you want to spend even less money.

