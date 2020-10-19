Apple's enduring iPhone XR is cheaper than ever before in refurbished condition





But what if we were to tell you there's a way to get the 2018-released 6.1-inch handset with Face ID technology in tow at an even lower price than the 2020-revived 4.7-incher with "traditionally" chunky screen bezels? That actually shouldn't come as a shock to anyone the least bit familiar with how the refurbished market works.





Obviously, we're talking about refurbs here, which used to be typically available for north of $400 a pop from most trusted eBay sellers back when Apple was still charging $600 for a brand-new unit, naturally scoring their own discounts after the Cupertino-based tech giant shaved an extra $100 off that already reduced list price









Both Bidallies and Cellfeee can hook you up with fully functional iPhone XR devices in good cosmetic condition in exchange for around 370 bucks at the time of this writing, the main difference being the latter vendor throws in a 90-day warranty at no additional cost for a little extra peace of mind.





In terms of their reliability, the two eBay veterans are practically tied at a positive feedback score of over 99 percent based on thousands and thousands of customer ratings from the last 12 months alone. Both sellers have all six color options in stock too, although if you don't hurry, one or several of these playful hues may well go out of inventory due to undoubtedly high demand.





Before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind the deeply discounted phones on offer here will not look quite as good as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units sold elsewhere, presenting varying degrees of scrapes, scratches, scuffs, and nicks on the screen or body depending on your luck.





For those not fully aware of the specs of Apple 's most affordable two iPhone models still available across the nation, we should highlight the XR packs a slower A12 Bionic processor than the A13 Bionic found under the hood of the second-gen SE while replacing the good old fashioned Touch ID fingerprint sensor with modern facial recognition technology and adopting a much sleeker design with a significantly larger display nearly devoid of conventional bezels. In short, you're looking at an absolute value for money champion.



