AppleCare+ for iPhone SE costs only $79, down from $129 for iPhone 8
Those of you interested in acquiring a two-year AppleCare+ package can now purchase the plan for only $79. That is a significant $50 reduction from the equivalent $129 plan for the iPhone 8 that was originally on offer.
That standard AppleCare+ plan extends the one-year warranty and provides coverage for two incidents of accidental damage. The service fee for a screen replacement also drops down to $29 and any other incidents will set you back $99.
If you don’t like the idea of paying $79 up front, Apple offers a monthly payment option that sees the standard AppleCare+ package priced at $3.99 per month. This renews automatically each month until canceled.
As per usual, these AppleCare+ plans need to be purchased alongside the new iPhone or within 60 days after purchase. In the case of the latter, in-store inspection or remote diagnostic is required.