AppleCare+ for iPhone SE costs only $79, down from $129 for iPhone 8

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 15, 2020, 3:02 PM
Despite representing a pretty significant upgrade over the iPhone 8 it replaces, the new 2020 iPhone SE actually costs $50 less – $399 – than the smartphone it replaces. As it turns out, Apple has also lowered the price of AppleCare+ for the phone.

Those of you interested in acquiring a two-year AppleCare+ package can now purchase the plan for only $79. That is a significant $50 reduction from the equivalent $129 plan for the iPhone 8 that was originally on offer.

That standard AppleCare+ plan extends the one-year warranty and provides coverage for two incidents of accidental damage. The service fee for a screen replacement also drops down to $29 and any other incidents will set you back $99. 

If you don’t like the idea of paying $79 up front, Apple offers a monthly payment option that sees the standard AppleCare+ package priced at $3.99 per month. This renews automatically each month until canceled.

Those of you on the lookout for an extra level of protection may be interested in the AppleCare+  with Theft and Loss package. It retails at $149 or $7.99 per month and offers all of the perks mentioned above alongside a discounted replacement phone for only $149.

As per usual, these AppleCare+ plans need to be purchased alongside the new iPhone or within 60 days after purchase. In the case of the latter, in-store inspection or remote diagnostic is required.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 13.x

