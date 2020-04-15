AppleCare+ for iPhone SE costs only $79, down from $129 for iPhone 8



That standard AppleCare+ plan extends the one-year warranty and provides coverage for two incidents of accidental damage. The service fee for a screen replacement also drops down to $29 and any other incidents will set you back $99.



If you don’t like the idea of paying $79 up front, Apple offers a monthly payment option that sees the standard



Those of you on the lookout for an extra level of protection may be interested in the If you don’t like the idea of paying $79 up front, Apple offers a monthly payment option that sees the standard AppleCare+ package priced at $3.99 per month. This renews automatically each month until canceled.Those of you on the lookout for an extra level of protection may be interested in the AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss package. It retails at $149 or $7.99 per month and offers all of the perks mentioned above alongside a discounted replacement phone for only $149.



As per usual, these AppleCare+ plans need to be purchased alongside the new iPhone or within 60 days after purchase. In the case of the latter, in-store inspection or remote diagnostic is required.



