Bye, LG and Samsung: BOE might become the largest iPhone display supplier in the future





This could come as yet another comeback story, as BOE had a pretty serious falling off with Apple less than a year ago . The supplier was caught cheating by making unsanctioned design changes to the iPhone 13 OLED panels it manufactured for Apple.





Reportedly, BOE changed the circuit width of the film transistors on the OLED screens, essentially making them thicker, and as a result, easier to manufacture. This could have helped BOE hit its yield targets, but Apple caught wind of the shady scheme and dropped BOE from its supplier list. Eventually, the two companies came to an agreement and BOE scored a second chance, reinstated back on the iPhone supply list.





BOE's iPhone display shipments for 2023 expected to grow rapidly, potentially overtaking Samsung and LG Display to become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone by 2024 at the earliesthttps://t.co/EcSmACqvpF — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 4, 2023





And here we are, in early 2023, when the display manufacturer could be on track to become the largest OLED panel supplier for the iPhone 16 generation, Ming-Chi Kuo expects. Roughly a year ago, it was revealed that BOE could have also been locked in as the main supplier for LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 15 family in 2023. That's a rather big deal as LG and mostly Samsung were chosen as the go-to suppliers of LTPO displays with variable refresh rate for the iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it seems that BOE would seriously step up this year.









As far as the iPhone 16 is considered, we are yet to hear anything in particular about the display intricacies of the upcoming models. As we know more, so will you.

