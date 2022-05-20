 Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders

Apple Display
Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders
Production of iPhone 14 series' display panels will start next month but one supplier that will not have to worry about meeting deadlines is BOE.

Apple procures the majority of its smartphone displays from Samsung and LG. BOE entered the supply chain for Apple's iPhone in 2020 and this year it was expected to supply OLED units for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14. 

Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer got ahead of itself and started deviating from specifications given by Apple for the 6.1-inches iPhone 13. The Elecreports that BOE changed the circuit width of thin-film transistors without seeking approval from Apple first and as soon as the Cupertino giant found out, it asked the cheeky company to halt production. BOE was already struggling because of a shortage of display driver ICs.

Currently, there are no signs that BOE will win any orders for the iPhone 14 series, which rumors say will include four models: 6.1-inches iPhone 14, 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max.

BOE had allegedly made changes to the iPhone 13 display to increase the yield rate. The company sent some top-level employees to Apple after the incident to explain the situation to avoid being booted out of the supply chain. The employees asked Apple to allocate orders for the iPhone 14 but did not get a clear response.

Apple was reportedly planning to ask BOE to make 30 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 but now these orders may instead go to Samsung and LG. The latter will apparently be making LTPO panels that enable a refresh rate of 120Hz for the first time for Apple.

Apple may not necessarily drop BOE as a supplier because it's in its own interest to have more suppliers on board. That's because more options give the company negotiating leverage on price.

The iPhone 14 range will presumably be revealed in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. The Pro models are expected to get a new front design and a higher resolution main camera, and this could make them the best phones of 2022.
Story Timeline
49 stories
20 May, 2022
Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders
17 May, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro camera bump will be huge compared to regular models, leaked case image suggests
09 May, 2022
iPhone 14 battery life: everything we know
06 May, 2022
New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be
04 May, 2022
iPhone 14 delay fears beginning to materialize as largest assembler freezes hiring
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless