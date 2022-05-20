Cheeky BOE in panic mode as Apple reportedly considering redirecting iPhone 14 orders

Production of iPhone 14 series' display panels will start next month but one supplier that will not have to worry about meeting deadlines is BOE





Apple procures the majority of its smartphone displays from Samsung and LG. BOE entered the supply chain for Apple's iPhone in 2020 and this year it was expected to supply OLED units for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14.





The Elec that BOE changed the circuit width of thin-film transistors without seeking approval from Apple first and as soon as the Cupertino giant found out, it asked the cheeky company to halt production. BOE was already struggling because of a shortage of display driver ICs. Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer got ahead of itself and started deviating from specifications given by Apple for the 6.1-inches iPhone 13. reports that BOE changed the circuit width of thin-film transistors without seeking approval from Apple first and as soon as the Cupertino giant found out, it asked the cheeky company to halt production. BOE was already struggling because of a shortage of display driver ICs.





Currently, there are no signs that BOE will win any orders for the iPhone 14 series, which rumors say will include four models: 6.1-inches iPhone 14, 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max.





BOE had allegedly made changes to the iPhone 13 display to increase the yield rate. The company sent some top-level employees to Apple after the incident to explain the situation to avoid being booted out of the supply chain. The employees asked Apple to allocate orders for the iPhone 14 but did not get a clear response.





Apple was reportedly planning to ask BOE to make 30 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14 but now these orders may instead go to Samsung and LG. The latter will apparently be making LTPO panels that enable a refresh rate of 120Hz for the first time for Apple.





Apple may not necessarily drop BOE as a supplier because it's in its own interest to have more suppliers on board. That's because more options give the company negotiating leverage on price.



