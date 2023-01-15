Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future

Last week, we passed along a few rumors from analyst Jeff Pu and tipster Ross Young related to future Apple Watch models. Pu said that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, expected to be released late in Q3 of 2024, will sport a new display. While the first-generation timepiece has a 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the sequel will feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display.





Micro-LED displays use extremely small light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for the backlight used by the display. While such screens are difficult to make, they deliver more accurate colors, darker blacks, and better contrast. They also don't promote screen burn-in as LCD and OLED panels do. Ross Young, considered to be one of the most accurate tipsters around, is the co-founder, and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). Young weighed in with a tweet stating that Apple will switch to mini-LED displays for the regular Apple Watch starting with Series 11 in 2025.









Young followed up with another tweet saying that LG Display is building a small assembly line for micro-LED production that will start up in the second half of 2024. Even though Apple acquired micro-LED manufacturer LuxVue in 2014, Young said that the Cupertino-based tech giant won't be involved in the complete process of making micro-LED components which is why LG Display is building the aforementioned assembly line.





Today, in his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that after Apple uses the micro-LED technology for the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone would be the next product to feature micro-LED displays. And eventually, Gurman writes, Apple could use micro-LED for the displays on iPad tablets and Mac computers.





Keep in mind that micro-LED displays use even smaller LEDs than the ones used for the mini-LED technology found on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022).