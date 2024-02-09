Verizon's newest iPhone 15 deal is literally unbeatable (which is why it won't last long)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We know that you constantly see all kinds of labels attached to all sorts of mobile tech deals, and let's be honest, many of those are artificially inflated to convince you to buy stuff that you don't really need at a time you might not be able to afford a new phone.
But when we say Verizon's latest limited-time iPhone 15 offer is incredible, irresistible, unprecedented, and yes, unbeatable, you're likely to find it mighty hard to argue with any of those descriptions. After all, what could possibly be better than the opportunity to get one of the world's best and most popular phones for free without a trade-in?
Of course, this hot new deal, which is technically scheduled to last until next Thursday (if Big Red doesn't run out of inventory earlier than that), is not completely without strings attached and special conditions, requiring you to open a new line of service on a pricey Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
It almost goes without saying that your $829.99 savings that bring the iPhone 15's normal starting price of, you guessed it, $829.99 down to $0 come in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of two and a half years, which may also qualify as a "catch" for some prospective buyers of the non-Pro-branded 6.1-inch Apple A16 Bionic powerhouse.
Still, the absence of a device trade-in as a mandatory requirement clearly sets this promotion apart from what's currently available at both T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as everything that Big Red previously offered ever since the iPhone 15 originally went on sale more than four months ago.
If you don't think you can make do with the 128 gigs of internal storage space on the entry-level variant sold for $0, you might be delighted to hear that you can actually slash the aforementioned 830 bucks off the $930 and $1,130 list prices of the iPhone 15's 256 and 512GB configurations respectively as well. And in case you're wondering, no, you can't take advantage of any similar iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or 15 Plus deals right now, as all those continue to require a select trade-in for the best discounts available.
