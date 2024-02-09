Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Verizon's newest iPhone 15 deal is literally unbeatable (which is why it won't last long)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon's newest iPhone 15 deal is literally unbeatable (which is why it won't last long)
We know that you constantly see all kinds of labels attached to all sorts of mobile tech deals, and let's be honest, many of those are artificially inflated to convince you to buy stuff that you don't really need at a time you might not be able to afford a new phone.

But when we say Verizon's latest limited-time iPhone 15 offer is incredible, irresistible, unprecedented, and yes, unbeatable, you're likely to find it mighty hard to argue with any of those descriptions. After all, what could possibly be better than the opportunity to get one of the world's best and most popular phones for free without a trade-in?

Apple iPhone 15

5G, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, New Line Required, No Trade-In
$830 off (100%)
$0
$829 99
Buy at Verizon

Of course, this hot new deal, which is technically scheduled to last until next Thursday (if Big Red doesn't run out of inventory earlier than that), is not completely without strings attached and special conditions, requiring you to open a new line of service on a pricey Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

It almost goes without saying that your $829.99 savings that bring the iPhone 15's normal starting price of, you guessed it, $829.99 down to $0 come in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of two and a half years, which may also qualify as a "catch" for some prospective buyers of the non-Pro-branded 6.1-inch Apple A16 Bionic powerhouse.

Still, the absence of a device trade-in as a mandatory requirement clearly sets this promotion apart from what's currently available at both T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as everything that Big Red previously offered ever since the iPhone 15 originally went on sale more than four months ago.

If you don't think you can make do with the 128 gigs of internal storage space on the entry-level variant sold for $0, you might be delighted to hear that you can actually slash the aforementioned 830 bucks off the $930 and $1,130 list prices of the iPhone 15's 256 and 512GB configurations respectively as well. And in case you're wondering, no, you can't take advantage of any similar iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or 15 Plus deals right now, as all those continue to require a select trade-in for the best discounts available.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless