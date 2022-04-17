Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models





First of all, Apple is done with the mini model after its dismal market performance and will replace it with a non-Pro Max model that will slot above the entry-level model.





Another thing that these images seem to confirm is that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have sizeable camera bumps. The dimensions of the camera bulge have apparently increased because of the rumored new 48MP camera sensor that's set to replace the 12MP module.





Although this higher-resolution sensor could further boost the iPhone's reputation as the best camera phone , it will be up to 35 percent bigger than the sensor it's replacing and the height of the 7P lens that will be over it could also increase by 5 to 10 percent.





The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come with comparatively smaller camera bumps, and as opposed to the Pro variants which will have three cameras, they are expected to have a dual-camera system.





Not depicted accurately in these images are the displays of the phones, but thankfully there are plenty of leaks to fall back on. The Pro models will allegedly have pill and hole cutouts instead of a notch and only these variants are expected to have 120Hz screens, which will be procured from Samsung and LG . The Pros are also expected to run on the more advanced A16 Pro chip.





The regular and the Max iPhone 14 models are expected to stick with the notch and they may also retain the A15 Bionic chip, although it's likely that Apple will make a few changes and rebrand it as the A16 Bionic.





The new lineup may also feature satellite capabilities and could offer more base RAM than the current range.