Apple still working on under-display Touch ID, new patent shows

Will there be a TouchID flagship again? - Our take

Even though Apple seems to be lagging behind the competition when it comes to under-display biometry, the question regarding TouchID should be “When”, rather than “If.” The company already brought back TouchID to the latest iPad models, and leaving the iPhone family TouchID-less is not really an option.Plus, FaceID can only do so much, and there are various problems with it when it comes to users changing their appearance for some reason. Even though Apple says that FaceID is more secure, works faster, and it’s less likely to get spoofed or hacked, the reality is that many online payment services and sites which require authentication in general, now work with fingerprints.Even if FaceID is the more secure and faster method, Apple would need to add the fingerprint option in order not to be left behind on the feature front. Of course, all these are opinions and everyone has their own. Feel free to comment on the TouchID situation below, and also tell us which one do you prefer - FaceID or TouchID (or neither?).