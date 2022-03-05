 This is how big iPhone 14's punch-hole cutout might be - PhoneArena

iOS Apple

This is how big iPhone 14's punch-hole cutout might be

Anam Hamid
By
2
This is how big iPhone 14's punch-hole cutout might be
After five years, Apple is apparently all set to replace the notch on at least two iPhone models with a more modern design. Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who was the first to share the new design back in September 2021, is now back with some new details regarding the dual pill and hole cutouts of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Since Apple iPhones are equipped with a complex Face ID tech that requires a lot of components, it's not possible for the company at the moment to go the Android route and replace the notch with a small circular cutout. Instead, the company is likely to equip the higher-end iPhone 14 models with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie snapper and the infrared camera, and a hole for the dot projector.

Leaked schematics that emerged late last month revealed that the cutouts will be bigger than earlier thought and ShrimpApplePro agrees. They have shared an image they found on the social networking website Weibo and have verified its authenticity. According to that picture, the hole will have a diameter of 5.631mm which is around as big as iPhone 13 Pro's camera opening. 

So, in essence, it's as if Apple has just removed the edges surrounding the elements of the notch, and it doesn't look like the individual components were shrunk. Of course, the cutouts will take up less space than the notch, but the end result might not look as refined as earlier concepts based on rumors had indicated. 


Apple will reportedly release four models in September: the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are likely to have a new 48MP main camera and a titanium alloy body. The entire series may feature thinner camera bumps and iPhone 4-inspired circular volume buttons and will probably be fueled by the rumored A16 Bionic chip.

In a few days, we can expect to see the first 5G-ready iPhone SE 3 which may become one of the best mid-range phones of 2022.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (22 updates)

