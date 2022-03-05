This is how big iPhone 14's punch-hole cutout might be

After five years, Apple
is apparently all set to replace the notch on at least two iPhone models with a more modern design. Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who was the first to share the new design back in September 2021, is now back with some new details regarding the dual pill and hole cutouts of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
.
Since Apple iPhones are equipped with a complex Face ID tech that requires a lot of components, it's not possible for the company at the moment to go the Android route and replace the notch with a small circular cutout. Instead, the company is likely to equip the higher-end iPhone 14 models with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie snapper and the infrared camera, and a hole for the dot projector.
Leaked schematics
that emerged late last month revealed that the cutouts will be bigger than earlier thought and ShrimpApplePro agrees. They have shared an image they found on the social networking website Weibo and have verified its authenticity. According to that picture, the hole will have a diameter of 5.631mm which is around as big as iPhone 13 Pro's camera opening.
iPhone 14's pill and hole cutouts might be bigger than previously thought
So, in essence, it's as if Apple has just removed the edges surrounding the elements of the notch, and it doesn't look like the individual components were shrunk. Of course, the cutouts will take up less space than the notch, but the end result might not look as refined as earlier concepts based on rumors had indicated.
Apple will reportedly release four models
in September: the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are likely to have a new 48MP main camera and a titanium alloy body. The entire series may feature thinner camera bumps and iPhone 4-inspired circular volume buttons and will probably be fueled by the rumored A16 Bionic chip.
