Apple Display

Not all iPhone 14 models will sport 120Hz displays, again

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Not all iPhone 14 models will sport 120Hz displays
Marred by a heavy reliance on the world's leading OLED display supplier Samsung, Apple has been postponing iPhone panel upgrade features like 120Hz refresh for a while by waiting on production yield and cost breakthroughs.

With the last few iPhone generations, though, Apple has been steadily increasing the share of iPhone screens not made by Samsung. While LG only had supporting functions in the iPhone 11 display supplies by sourcing repair panels, for instance, the iPhone 12 and, now, the iPhone 13 screens, are mostly made by LG.

Next year it might even get in the game for the iPhone 14 Pro models, as it will have LTPO high refresh rate tech production capacity to meet the task. Potentially, more iPhone 14 models may sport high refresh rate displays on account of the fact that LG would be able to make them, too.

Enter another supplier that has now been tasked with iPhone 13 display production, tips The Elec. The Chinese from BOE have now received the go-ahead from Apple for a "risk order," meaning that they'll only be supplying a very small amount by the end of the year, pending quality and yield evaluation. 

If the "risk" pays off, Apple could pressure Samsung and LG to drop their panel prices next year, and optimize the iPhone 13 cost margin further.

Apple iPhone 14 display specs


What's more interesting in the report, however, is the tip that BOE may be tasked with the production of iPhone 14 displays, too, despite not having an LTPO display technology of its own for such production. 

"In the case of the iPhone 14 (tentative name) series to be released next year, Apple plans to apply a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin film transistor (TFT) type OLED panel to at least one of the four types," reveal industry sources, leaving us a bit perplexed.

First off, the most likely new candidate for a 120Hz display next year would be the iPhone 14, as that would be a sound upgrade to the 13 already. That leaves the 60Hz LTPS tech for an eventual iPhone 14 mini yet last we heard, Apple will be done with the compact line after the 13 mini.

Could the iPhone 14 models sport a brand new design and screen sizes then, with the smallest member of the group growing up and being equipped with a 60Hz screen to keep its costs and final price down? 

Remains to be heard, but whatever Apple's move here, it will seemingly be overhauling the iPhone 14 exterior significantly compared to its current design, and not just because of the punch hole Face ID at the front.

