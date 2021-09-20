Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Display

Kuo says under-display Touch ID and a foldable iPhone are both pushed back one year

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Kuo says under-display Touch ID and a foldable iPhone are both pushed back one year
If you were looking forward to next year's iPhone 14 series, hoping that the rumored lack of a notch would mean an under-display Touch ID, better think again. TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has quite an admirable record when it comes to predicting what Apple is going to do, says that an under-display Touch ID won't arrive until iPhone 15 in 2023.

The report from Kuo was sent to clients as was viewed by AppleInsider. In the note, he suggests that Apple was indeed planning to include an under-display Touch ID next year but "lower than expected development progress" has pushed back the progress of developing the feature. The analyst didn't say what caused Apple's development to fall behind schedule. The same issue is pushing back the purported release of a foldable iPhone from 2023 to 2024.

Kuo originally called for Apple to manufacture 15 million to 20 million foldable iPhone models in 2023. Assuming that the broad strokes remain the same, Kuo originally called for Apple to produce a Galaxy Z Fold-style device that opens to reveal a 7.5-inch to 8-inch tablet-sized display with a QHD+ 1800 x 3200 resolution. However, other tipsters said that Apple was selecting between two foldable prototypes and favored a clamshell Galaxy Z Flip type foldable.

The analyst also said earlier this year that Apple was considering an under-display fingerprint scanner to accompany the iPhone 13 series. But he also put the kibosh on that rumor in March. He did reiterate in the new report that the non-Pro iPhone 14 Max will be a cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone model available next year. This would pretty much "second" the rumor that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last mini iPhone model being planned.

Kuo's note also stated that the 2022 iPhone will feature a punch-hole in place of the notch and a 48MP camera will be part of the camera array (possibly on the Pro models only). Next year's lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 specs
Apple iPhone 14 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS

Latest News

Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three US carriers size up against the world 5G champions
Apple's iOS 15 update is now available to download
by Joshua Swingle,  2
Apple's iOS 15 update is now available to download
Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models
by Alan Friedman,  0
Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models
How to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back on top
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back on top
New Galaxy S22 series design: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'
by Daniel Petrov,  6
New Galaxy S22 series design: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'
Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless