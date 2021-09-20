Kuo says under-display Touch ID and a foldable iPhone are both pushed back one year

If you were looking forward to next year's iPhone 14 series, hoping that the rumored lack of a notch would mean an under-display Touch ID, better think again. TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has quite an admirable record when it comes to predicting what Apple is going to do, says that an under-display Touch ID won't arrive until iPhone 15 in 2023.





The report from Kuo was sent to clients as was viewed by AppleInsider . In the note, he suggests that Apple was indeed planning to include an under-display Touch ID next year but "lower than expected development progress" has pushed back the progress of developing the feature. The analyst didn't say what caused Apple's development to fall behind schedule. The same issue is pushing back the purported release of a foldable iPhone from 2023 to 2024.









The analyst also said earlier this year that Apple was considering an under-display fingerprint scanner to accompany the iPhone 13 series. But he also put the kibosh on that rumor in March. He did reiterate in the new report that the non-Pro iPhone 14 Max will be a cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone model available next year. This would pretty much "second" the rumor that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last mini iPhone model being planned.





Kuo's note also stated that the 2022 iPhone will feature a punch-hole in place of the notch and a 48MP camera will be part of the camera array (possibly on the Pro models only). Next year's lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

