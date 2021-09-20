Kuo says under-display Touch ID and a foldable iPhone are both pushed back one year

Kuo says under-display Touch ID and a foldable iPhone are both pushed back one year0
If you were looking forward to next year's iPhone 14 series, hoping that the rumored lack of a notch would mean an under-display Touch ID, better think again. TF International's reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has quite an admirable record when it comes to predicting what Apple is going to do, says that an under-display Touch ID won't arrive until iPhone 15 in 2023.
Kuo originally called for Apple to manufacture 15 million to 20 million foldable iPhone models in 2023. Assuming that the broad strokes remain the same, Kuo originally called for Apple to produce a Galaxy Z Fold-style device that opens to reveal a 7.5-inch to 8-inch tablet-sized display with a QHD+ 1800 x 3200 resolution. However, other tipsters said that Apple was selecting between two foldable prototypes and favored a clamshell Galaxy Z Flip type foldable.
Kuo's note also stated that the 2022 iPhone will feature a punch-hole in place of the notch and a 48MP camera will be part of the camera array (possibly on the Pro models only). Next year's lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.