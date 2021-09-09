Apple working on under-screen Face ID for iPhone 14, but it could be delayed: analyst

Apple working on under-screen Face ID for iPhone 14, but it could be delayed: analyst1
The iPhone 14 might also include under-screen Touch ID
The switch from a notch to a camera cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro Max begs the question of where Face ID is. Prosser believes it’s “safe to assume” that Face ID still exists, though now in an under-screen format.
Nevertheless, it’s important to clarify that Apple's in-display Face ID setup isn’t final yet, at least according to Young. The feature is easier to implement than an under-screen camera, though it’s still being worked on inside the company.
Separately, while under-display Touch ID hasn’t made the cut on this year’s iPhone 13 series, it appears to be in the works and could make it onto all iPhone 14 devices, including the two base models.
Other details corroborated by Young’s DSCC report include the presence of a triple-camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Owners can also expect Apple to keep its current display sizes — 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches.
There’s no word on the other visual details such as the presence of a Titanium frame and an iPhone 4-like design. However, a 4-nanometer chipset and larger battery are understood to be part of Apple’s 2022 plans.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 14 leaks (2 updates)
-
Now reading
-