iOS Apple

Apple working on under-screen Face ID for iPhone 14, but it could be delayed: analyst

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Apple working on under-screen Face ID for iPhone 14, but it could be delayed: analyst
With less than a week left until Apple announces the iPhone 13 series, attention has turned to the iPhone 14. Yesterday we received our first look at Apple’s 2022 devices courtesy of Jon Prosser and now one analyst has corroborated some details.

The iPhone 14 might also include under-screen Touch ID


The switch from a notch to a camera cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro Max begs the question of where Face ID is. Prosser believes it’s “safe to assume” that Face ID still exists, though now in an under-screen format.

Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has corroborated that claim, with his recent supply chain checks suggesting that both 2022 iPhone 14 Pro models will feature under-screen Face ID and a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Nevertheless, it’s important to clarify that Apple's in-display Face ID setup isn’t final yet, at least according to Young. The feature is easier to implement than an under-screen camera, though it’s still being worked on inside the company.

Only time will tell whether Apple moves forward with its more futuristic version of Face ID. But if it does, it’s unlikely to be used on the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, with those still expected to use a notch.

Separately, while under-display Touch ID hasn’t made the cut on this year’s iPhone 13 series, it appears to be in the works and could make it onto all iPhone 14 devices, including the two base models.

Other details corroborated by Young’s DSCC report include the presence of a triple-camera setup on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Owners can also expect Apple to keep its current display sizes — 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches.

There’s no word on the other visual details such as the presence of a Titanium frame and an iPhone 4-like design. However, a 4-nanometer chipset and larger battery are understood to be part of Apple’s 2022 plans.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (2 updates)

