The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device

The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device0
There is even a jab at Apple there when the Wi-Fi Alliance was announcing the new and improved wireless connectivity standard: "Wi-Fi 6 is built for better performance in congested spaces – so you’ll see performance improved in homes which buffet against neighbor’s networks, better performance in your office, and better performance using Wi-Fi in public spaces, such as (dare I say it) in the conference chamber at WWDC."
Well, now Apple can prove those naysayers wrong by incorporating the latest and greatest Wi-Fi 6E tech into its iPhone 13 that is slated for a September release. On another note, the same report reiterates that both iPhone 13 Pro models will have ToF LiDAR camera sensors for all of the augmented reality shenanigans Apple intends to throw their way, so there's that, too.
