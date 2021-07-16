The iPhone 13 will support the fastest Wi-Fi speeds on an Apple device

The iPhone 13 goes Wi-Fi 6E for the first time





The Wi-Fi 6E support means the phones will be capable of operating on the 6 GHz band. It works like the current WiFi 6 on 5 GHz but with way more channels that won't interfere or overlap. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 6E can have 14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels, reducing congestion and interference.





Wi-Fi 6 is built for better performance in congested spaces – so you’ll see performance improved in homes which buffet against neighbor’s networks, better performance in your office, and better performance using Wi-Fi in public spaces, such as (dare I say it) in the conference chamber at WWDC. " There is even a jab at Apple there when the Wi-Fi Alliance was announcing the new and improved wireless connectivity standard: "







