The unique new Galaxy S21 Ultra features no other phone has

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Why? Because there are some numbers and unique Galaxy S21 Ultra features which you may have overlooked during all the pomp and bombast, here's what's new and cool about it.

First phone with Wi-Fi 6E support, the next wireless internet standard

Start saving for a Nighthawk router





The Wi-Fi 6E support in the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be capable of operating on the 6 GHz band. It would work like the current WiFi 6 on 5 GHz but with way more channels that won't interfere or overlap. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi 6E can have 14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels, reducing congestion and interference.





Wi-Fi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps, VR-class low latency and multi-user feature innovation delivered to new and clean 6GHz spectrum " with the respective expensive routers like . Qualcomm's a big proponent, and promises "" with the respective expensive routers like Netgear's new Nighthawk









The widest 10Hz-120Hz adaptive display refresh range

And at 1440p at that





When it comes to the most imporant part of a phone, the screen, the S21 Ultra delivers new heights. It is equipped with the newest LTPO OLED display technology that allowed for both the record 1500 nits of peak brightness, and the battery-saving, dynamically-allocated refresh rate that can go down to 10Hz when you are looking at static images, or rev up all the way to 120Hz when you game or scroll furiously. This granularly adaptive refresh rate is what makes the S21 Ultra display stand out.





The fastest RAM memory

Blu-ray movie in a second









The 1z packaging process for the LPDDR5 module also made it 30 percent thinner than its predecessor, which means it takes up less space inside smartphones. To make the 16GB package in the S21 Ultra Samsung needed just eight chips, whereas its predecessor based on the 1y process needs 12 chips to offer the same capacity. Samsung's new LPDDR5 1z RAM memory packs can transfer at the rate of 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s), which makes it 16 percent faster than 12GB LPDDR5 memory you find on flagships like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra . The 16GB package, in particular, can transfer 51.2GB of data in just one second. That's the equivalent of transferring 10 5GB-sized full-HD content.The 1z packaging process for the LPDDR5 module also made it 30 percent thinner than its predecessor, which means it takes up less space inside smartphones. To make the 16GB package in the S21 Ultra Samsung needed just eight chips, whereas its predecessor based on the 1y process needs 12 chips to offer the same capacity.





First 108MP phone camera sensor capable of capturing 12-bit color

Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro's 'Dolby Vision HDR' capture that's still 10-bit





Say what you will about the wisdom of using a gigantic 108MP sensor with tiny 0.8 micron pixels when it comes to focusing and motion blur, but the S21 Ultra is the first phone equipped with Samsung's newest third-gen HM3 sensor that resolves most of the issues that its predecessors on the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra have.





It offers a new PDAF focusing system that ups the focusing accuracy by 50% (the S21 Ultra would still use the ultra-wide angle camera for extreme closeups, though), and its Smart ISO Pro HDR imaging technology increases light sensitivity by 50%.









What Smart ISO Pro also does, though, is capture 12-bit color - a record in the phone world, and among high-res sensors in particular. Apple boasts with Dolby Vision HDR capture and playback on the iPhone 12 series , but, surprisingly for the standard, it's still a 10-bit color capture, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is able to capture the full 12-bit palette, a breathtaking feat.



