Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster

An iOS developer by the name of Dylan and who goes by the handle of @dylandkt on Twitter, has disseminated some news about which iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a LiDAR sensor. According to the Tweet, "LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year."





First found in the iPad Pro (2020) and then the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max , the LiDAR scanner helps a device measure the distance between the object and the sensor using Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology. The sensor measures the time it takes for a beam of light to bounce off the subject and return to the device. Armed with this data, an iPhone can compute an accurate distance between the camera and the subject matter.









9to5Mac says that Dylan has delivered some accurate leaks before about unreleased Apple devices, so take that into account when trying to decide whether his leak will have any validity to it. Other changes to the cameras for the 2021 iPhone models are expected to include improved zoom, upgrades to the ultra-wide cameras (including autofocus for the Pro variants), and more.





The 2021 iPhone 13 series should be unveiled in September and released the same month. We could be roughly two months away!

