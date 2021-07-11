$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple Camera 5G

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
An iOS developer by the name of Dylan and who goes by the handle of @dylandkt on Twitter, has disseminated some news about which iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a LiDAR sensor. According to the Tweet, "LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year."

First found in the iPad Pro (2020) and then the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the LiDAR scanner helps a device measure the distance between the object and the sensor using Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology. The sensor measures the time it takes for a beam of light to bounce off the subject and return to the device. Armed with this data, an iPhone can compute an accurate distance between the camera and the subject matter.

Apple uses LiDAR for Augmented Reality (AR) and for Portrait photos in Night Mode. In fact, Apple just released a new television commercial that reminds users that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can take Dark Mode portraits using the rear cameras. The LiDAR sensor is needed for these photos which is why the non-Pro models cannot take them.

9to5Mac says that Dylan has delivered some accurate leaks before about unreleased Apple devices, so take that into account when trying to decide whether his leak will have any validity to it. Other changes to the cameras for the 2021 iPhone models are expected to include improved zoom, upgrades to the ultra-wide cameras (including autofocus for the Pro variants), and more.

The 2021 iPhone 13 series should be unveiled in September and released the same month. We could be roughly two months away!

Related phones

iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS

