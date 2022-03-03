 Verizon kicks off the first good Apple iPhone 13 deal with no trade-in required - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Verizon kicks off the first good Apple iPhone 13 deal with no trade-in required

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon kicks off the first good Apple iPhone 13 deal with no trade-in required
Commercially released a little over five months ago, Apple's "standard" 5G-enabled iPhone 13 has never been substantially discounted without a device trade-in, number port-in, or other such strings attached and inconvenient special conditions.

But although global demand for the entire high-end iOS handset family (minus the Mini model) was widely expected to remain steady this quarter after a phenomenal holiday season, one US carrier is evidently seeing the need to sweeten the 6.1-inch non-Pro iPhone 13 deal and acting on it.

Apple iPhone 13

128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, New Line Required

$440 off (55%)
$360
$799 99
Buy at Verizon

We're not talking about just any carrier, mind you, but rather the nation's leader in terms of subscribers, and this is not just any discount, shaving a hefty $439.99 off the $799.99 list price of a 128GB storage variant, for instance, with a couple of fairly simple requirements.

All you have to do is open a new line of wireless service on a "select" Verizon Unlimited plan and show a bit lot of patience. That's because the $439.99 savings will be provided in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years both with installment plans and outright purchases at the aforementioned retail price.

The same exact markdown is also available for 256 and 512GB configurations under the same exact conditions, lowering their prices to $460 and $660 respectively in a number of different paint jobs.

If you're not great at math, we should highlight that the most affordable iPhone 13 5G version can be yours for as little as 360 bucks (or $10 a month with a three-year installment plan) from Verizon right now, and there's no need to trade anything in, buy two units to get one free, or jump through any other convoluted hoops.

While it seems safe to assume that this hot new deal has something to do with Samsung's recent Galaxy S22 series launch and the slowly shrinking appeal of the iPhone 13 with the passing of time, you're still most definitely looking at one of the best phones available in 2022, with arguably the fastest processor in tow, as well as solid battery life and excellent camera performance.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro
vs
vs
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro
Sep 14, 2021, 2:46 PM, by Victor Hristov
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: small improvements go a long way
vs
vs
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: small improvements go a long way
Sep 30, 2021, 8:48 AM, by Victor Hristov
iPhone 13 mini vs. iPhone 13: Size matters!
vs
vs
iPhone 13 mini vs. iPhone 13: Size matters!
Oct 02, 2021, 6:42 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Jan 10, 2022, 6:56 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Feb 17, 2022, 1:33 AM, by Rado Minkov
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated February 2022
updated
updated
Best iPhone 13 cases - updated February 2022
Nov 08, 2021, 2:36 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
9.5
55%off $360 Special Verizon $800 Special BestBuy $23 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
by Alan Friedman,  1
OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
by Anam Hamid,  1
MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm in Q4 2021 and Google might somewhat be responsible
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows out now on iOS and Android
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
by Alan Friedman,  3
Did an Apple executive give us a"peek" at the capabilities of Apple Glass in a new video?
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
by Anam Hamid,  37
Samsung found to be limiting the performance of its smartphones [Samsung responds]
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon accelerates 5G Ultra Wideband network expansion, announces new +play service
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless