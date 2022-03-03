Verizon kicks off the first good Apple iPhone 13 deal with no trade-in required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But although global demand for the entire high-end iOS handset family ( minus the Mini model ) was widely expected to remain steady this quarter after a phenomenal holiday season , one US carrier is evidently seeing the need to sweeten the 6.1-inch non-Pro iPhone 13 deal and acting on it.





We're not talking about just any carrier, mind you, but rather the nation's leader in terms of subscribers, and this is not just any discount, shaving a hefty $439.99 off the $799.99 list price of a 128GB storage variant, for instance, with a couple of fairly simple requirements.





All you have to do is open a new line of wireless service on a "select" Verizon Unlimited plan and show a bit lot of patience. That's because the $439.99 savings will be provided in the form of monthly bill credits applied to your account over a period of three years both with installment plans and outright purchases at the aforementioned retail price.





The same exact markdown is also available for 256 and 512GB configurations under the same exact conditions, lowering their prices to $460 and $660 respectively in a number of different paint jobs.





If you're not great at math, we should highlight that the most affordable iPhone 13 5G version can be yours for as little as 360 bucks (or $10 a month with a three-year installment plan) from Verizon right now, and there's no need to trade anything in, buy two units to get one free, or jump through any other convoluted hoops.





While it seems safe to assume that this hot new deal has something to do with Samsung's recent Galaxy S22 series launch and the slowly shrinking appeal of the iPhone 13 with the passing of time, you're still most definitely looking at one of the best phones available in 2022 , with arguably the fastest processor in tow, as well as solid battery life and excellent camera performance.





