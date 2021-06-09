Apple iPhone 13: orders of key camera component to match entire Android market
iPhone 13 component orders will match entire Android business
DigiTimes reports that Apple has asked Taiwan-based suppliers of voice coil motor (VCM) components to boost their production capacity by 30-40% in order to meet iPhone 13 demand.
Such high order numbers on Apple’s part wouldn’t usually be possible. But the company is said to be working on upgrades to the rear camera setup and the 3D sensors used in Face ID that both rely on VCMs.
Production of VCM components for Apple will grow steadily throughout June as the company orders more, before surging in July to meet demand. Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models appear to be on track for a September launch.
Among the camera upgrades expected on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is an upgraded ultra-wide camera that features a wider f/1.8 aperture. There’s a slight chance the new camera could come to the standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini.
One change that’s almost guaranteed to make it onto all four models is sensor-shift stabilization. The latter made its debut on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and essentially enables better stabilization, which in turn improves low-light performance, so these may well be some of the best camera phones of 2021.
That’ll all be coupled with larger sensors, as mentioned in the opening paragraph, that should capture more light. There are also rumors of Astrophotography support and an overhauled Portrait Mode.
iPhone 13/Pro: expected camera upgrades
Lastly, the smaller iPhone 13 Pro will be receiving an upgraded telephoto camera that supports 2.5x optical zoom. The latter was first used on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but Apple is aiming to reintroduce parity between its two Pro models in 2021. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini won’t offer a telephoto camera, with Apple instead opting for a dual-camera setup for the third year running.
iPhone 13 series announcement, price, and release date
Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series in early October, but this year the Cupertino-based giant is expected to revert back to its usual September unveiling. If history is anything to go by, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro could be announced on Tuesday, September 7. Pre-orders would then start on Friday, September 10, ahead of shipments a week later on Friday, September 17.
Pricing is always the biggest mystery in the lead-up to new iPhone announcements and 2021 is no different. Apple might be tempted to hike prices, but it seems unlikely at this stage so we can expect the iPhone 13 series to be priced as follows:
- iPhone 13 mini — $699
- iPhone 13 — $799
- iPhone 13 Pro — $999
- iPhone 13 Pro Max — $1,099