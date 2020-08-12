Apple's iPhone accounted for almost half of US smartphone shipments in Q2



TCL, on the other hand, was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Shipments shrank 43% from 2.3 million in Q2 2019 to 1.3 million in Q2 2020, giving it a market share of only 4%.





The remaining smartphone manufacturers, which include the likes of Google and OnePlus, only accounted for a combined 2.4 million shipments.

The former primarily sells smartphones under the Motorola brand and shipped 2.2 million devices in Q2 2020 which led to a market share of 6.9%. Those numbers are up from 2 million shipments and 6.1% a year earlier.