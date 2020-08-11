Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Apple

Expect a non 5G iPhone in the spring but not the iPhone SE 2021

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 11, 2020, 5:54 AM
Expect a non 5G iPhone in the spring but not the iPhone SE 2021
While 2020 is by no means a run-of-the-mill year for anyone, Apple is making it particularly unorthodox by issuing a new iPhone in the, gasp, spring, and now preparing to unleash not one or two or three, but four new iPhone 12 models in the fall.

Will that be its modus operandi going forward? Wedbush Securities analysts have probed their supply chain sources, and seem to think so, as they predict Apple will be releasing a fifth, much cheaper 4G version of the iPhone 12 models when the grass gets green again next year.

Apple iPhone SE 2021? Nah, too expensive.


Could that mysterious new handset actually be an iPhone SE 2020 successor? It's hard to tell but the suggested $800 price tips that it will most probably not be Apple's 2021 budget warrior. Given the powerful A13 chipset it is running, the iPhone SE 2020 model is likely to stay so at least two years running. Its predecessor survived in Apple's roster much more than that, after all.

What the spring 2021 iPhone could bring, however, is a much lower price point compared to its 5G Pro brethren already out in the field at that time. According to the Wedbush analyst Ives "price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base. Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they're hitting all price categories."

Thus, if you have been wondering how Apple may over the price gap between the rumored $649 iPhone 12, and the $999 Pro models, a $799 tag for a non-5G model may be just the recipe to hit all those market niches that have been left woefully underserved by an iPhone model.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
What's in the US Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra box? No earphones, that's what
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra first impressions: practical luxury

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless