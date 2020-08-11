Expect a non 5G iPhone in the spring but not the iPhone SE 2021





Will that be its modus operandi going forward? Wedbush Securities analysts have probed their supply chain sources, and seem to think so, as they predict Apple will be releasing a fifth, much cheaper 4G version of the iPhone 12 models when the grass gets green again next year.





Apple iPhone SE 2021? Nah, too expensive.





Could that mysterious new handset actually be an iPhone SE 2020 successor? It's hard to tell but the suggested $800 price tips that it will most probably not be Apple's 2021 budget warrior. Given the powerful A13 chipset it is running, the iPhone SE 2020 model is likely to stay so at least two years running. Its predecessor survived in Apple's roster much more than that, after all.





What the spring 2021 iPhone could bring, however, is a much lower price point compared to its 5G Pro brethren already out in the field at that time. According to the Wedbush analyst Ives " price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base. Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they're hitting all price categories. "





Thus, if you have been wondering how Apple may over the price gap between the rumored $649 iPhone 12, and the $999 Pro models, a $799 tag for a non-5G model may be just the recipe to hit all those market niches that have been left woefully underserved by an iPhone model.



