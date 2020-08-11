New patent for the AirPods received by Apple could be a lifesaver
While unknown manufacturing issues kept Apple from launching the OG AirPods in October 2016 as initially announced, two months later the wireless Bluetooth earbuds were ready to ship. Would consumers go for the oddly designed accessory that looked like something from the future, but at the same time left users open to ridicule? The answer was a resounding "YESSSS!" and the AirPods has been number one in its category since.
Apple receives patent for system that allows AirPods wearers to hear ambient sounds that could be dangerous
Apple already has an Automatic Ear Detection system that will pause the playback of streamed content when one of the earbuds is removed. When both buds are taken out of the wearer's ears, the content is stopped and the audio comes out of the speaker of the user's connected device-like an iPhone or iPad.
The system would work automatically and determine the level of audio volume that needs to be allowed through the Active Noise Cancellation. This level is based on how the earbuds are inserted in each ear. Both can be in one or both ears, partially inserted in one or both ears, or out of one or both ears. Positional data is also used to calculate the optimal way for the AirPods wearer to hear ambient noise that might be the result of something dangerous taking place in the proximity of the user. Apple gives a good explanation for the importance of the technology it is working on. The company states in the patent, "Recent advances in portable computing have provided users with an unprecedented amount of content to consume in nearly any setting. Wearable electronic devices, such as earbuds, headphones, glasses, and the like provide audio to a usersubstantially wherever or whenever he or she may be. While this facilitates user choice, it has the unintended side effect of often consuming a user's attention, or otherwise distracting him or her, in some situations. This may impact a user's safetyas well as the safety of those around her."
You might note that Apple also mentions other wearable devices that could benefit from the patent. That includes Apple Glass and even future headphones such as the rumored over-the-ear AirPods X.