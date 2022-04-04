 Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only

Adrian Diaconescu
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only
Despite costing a great deal more than, well, everywhere else, Apple's own refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro predictably went out of stock shortly after their official debut a few weeks back.

Of course, true bargain hunters know full well that it's much wiser to look outside of the device manufacturer's US e-store for the lowest refurb prices. That is, if you can make do with shorter than 1-year warranties fulfilled by third parties like Woot and no new components, boxes, or accessories.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer is holding a compelling one-day-only sale on both the "regular" iPhone 12 and the famously unpopular iPhone 12 mini, selling the two 5G-enabled handsets at essentially unbeatable prices in multiple storage configurations and color options with "full" unlocked support for all of America's major (and minor) mobile network operators.

Apple iPhone 12

5G, Unlocked, Refurbished

$489 99
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 12 mini

5G, Unlocked, Refurbished

$389 99
Buy at Woot

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which is still available directly from Apple at $599 and up in brand-new condition, can be currently purchased for as little as $489.99 as a 100 percent functional refurb with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and a battery guaranteed to work at "minimum 85% capacity."

Your 490 bucks will obviously buy you the non-Pro Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse with a fairly modest 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while a 256GB variant, for instance, can be had at $589.99, compared to the $779 Cupertino normally charges for such an unlocked, new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.

As one of the last representatives of a dying breed, the diminutive iPhone 12 mini starts at $389.99 in a 64GB variant right now while fetching $449.99 and $499.99 with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively.

Compared to all-new units sold by Apple, compact handset lovers are looking at savings of between $200 and $230 if they hurry, which is probably a good idea... if you can't afford the much-improved iPhone 13 mini. Naturally, the same goes for the "full-sized" iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with the choice between the two generations looking as clear as day.

