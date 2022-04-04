Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are on sale at great prices today only

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, true bargain hunters know full well that it's much wiser to look outside of the device manufacturer's US e-store for the lowest refurb prices. That is, if you can make do with shorter than 1-year warranties fulfilled by third parties like Woot and no new components, boxes, or accessories.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is holding a compelling one-day-only sale on both the "regular" iPhone 12 and the famously unpopular iPhone 12 mini, selling the two 5G-enabled handsets at essentially unbeatable prices in multiple storage configurations and color options with "full" unlocked support for all of America's major (and minor) mobile network operators.





The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 , which is still available directly from Apple at $599 and up in brand-new condition, can be currently purchased for as little as $489.99 as a 100 percent functional refurb with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and a battery guaranteed to work at "minimum 85% capacity."





Your 490 bucks will obviously buy you the non-Pro Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse with a fairly modest 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while a 256GB variant, for instance, can be had at $589.99, compared to the $779 Cupertino normally charges for such an unlocked, new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit.





As one of the last representatives of a dying breed, the diminutive iPhone 12 mini starts at $389.99 in a 64GB variant right now while fetching $449.99 and $499.99 with your choice of 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space respectively.





Compared to all-new units sold by Apple, compact handset lovers are looking at savings of between $200 and $230 if they hurry, which is probably a good idea... if you can't afford the much-improved iPhone 13 mini . Naturally, the same goes for the "full-sized" iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 , with the choice between the two generations looking as clear as day.





