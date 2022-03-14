 Apple starts selling 'certified refurbished' 5G iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units at small discounts - PhoneArena

iOS Apple 5G

Apple starts selling 'certified refurbished' 5G iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units at small discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

Apple starts selling 'certified refurbished' 5G iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units at small discounts
Unlike just a few years ago, Apple currently sells a lot of different iPhone models and generations through its official US store. Obviously, these include the just-unveiled third-gen iPhone SE and the still-fresh iPhone 13 quartet, but also oldies like the iPhone 12, 12 mini, and iPhone 11.

At the same time, bargain hunters probably already know the even older iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and XR are technically still alive as well in "certified refurbished" form. Granted, they may not be quite as cheap as on eBay, but they do come with a full one-year warranty straight from Apple, and the same obviously goes for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro refurbs officially available starting today.

Apple iPhone 12

5G, 64GB, Unlocked, Black, Certified Refurbished

$110 off (15%)
$619
$729
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 12

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Black, Certified Refurbished

$120 off (15%)
$659
$779
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Certified Refurbished

$140 off (16%)
$759
$899
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

5G, 256GB, Unlocked, Certified Refurbished

$150 off (15%)
$849
$999
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

5G, 512GB, Unlocked, Certified Refurbished

$180 off (15%)
$1019
$1199
Buy at Apple

Yes, the 2020-released 6.1-inchers have finally been added to their manufacturer's refurbished storefront stateside, fetching anywhere between $619 and $1,019. That may not sound like your conventional bargain... because it's not, but as refurbished devices go, these are truly unparalleled.

In addition to the aforementioned warranty, you can expect to get a brand new box with all original accessories and cables with your order, as well as a fully functional iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro unit rigorously tested as such after receiving a new battery and a new outer shell.

Make no mistake, these are still pre-owned products... deep down, but they will surely not look that way at a first... or second, or third glance. 

For $619, of course, you'll only be able to score a non-Pro iPhone 12 in a 64GB storage configuration (and a single black hue). That's down from a $729 list price for an all-new unlocked unit, while the 256 gig variant costs $659 after a slightly higher $120 discount.

Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro buyers are looking at even bigger price cuts of between $140 and $180, depending on how much internal storage space they need, as well as way more choice in terms of colors. Some models could go out of stock very quickly, though, so if you care more about warranties and genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary) than maximizing your savings at all costs, you might want to hurry.

Powered by an A14 Bionic processor, the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro undeniably hold up in 2022, offering stellar software support for years to come at lower prices than their 2021 successors. Their cameras are also pretty great for these prices.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: small improvements go a long way
vs
vs
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: small improvements go a long way
Sep 30, 2021, 8:48 AM, by Victor Hristov
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: a worthy upgrade?
vs
vs
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro: a worthy upgrade?
Oct 03, 2021, 6:27 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
Jun 02, 2021, 6:40 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Jan 29, 2021, 2:43 AM, by Daniel Petrov
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro
vs
vs
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro
Oct 27, 2020, 9:32 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 5
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 5
Oct 30, 2020, 9:39 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

Related phones

Apple iPhone 12 specs
Apple iPhone 12 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.6
15%off $659 Special Apple 15%off $619 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.3
15%off $1019 Special Apple 15%off $849 Special Apple 16%off $759 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x



