Apple starts selling 'certified refurbished' 5G iPhone 12 and 12 Pro units at small discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





At the same time, bargain hunters probably already know the even older iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and XR are technically still alive as well in "certified refurbished" form. Granted, they may not be quite as cheap as on eBay, but they do come with a full one-year warranty straight from Apple, and the same obviously goes for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro refurbs officially available starting today.





Yes, the 2020-released 6.1-inchers have finally been added to their manufacturer's refurbished storefront stateside, fetching anywhere between $619 and $1,019. That may not sound like your conventional bargain... because it's not, but as refurbished devices go, these are truly unparalleled.





In addition to the aforementioned warranty, you can expect to get a brand new box with all original accessories and cables with your order, as well as a fully functional iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro unit rigorously tested as such after receiving a new battery and a new outer shell.





Make no mistake, these are still pre-owned products... deep down, but they will surely not look that way at a first... or second, or third glance.





For $619, of course, you'll only be able to score a non-Pro iPhone 12 in a 64GB storage configuration (and a single black hue). That's down from a $729 list price for an all-new unlocked unit, while the 256 gig variant costs $659 after a slightly higher $120 discount.





Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro buyers are looking at even bigger price cuts of between $140 and $180, depending on how much internal storage space they need, as well as way more choice in terms of colors. Some models could go out of stock very quickly, though, so if you care more about warranties and genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary) than maximizing your savings at all costs, you might want to hurry.





Powered by an A14 Bionic processor, the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro undeniably hold up in 2022, offering stellar software support for years to come at lower prices than their 2021 successors. Their cameras are also pretty great for these prices.





