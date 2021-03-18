Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Deals

Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 18, 2021, 3:44 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
The weekend is almost here, and many Verizon customers may already know exactly what that means. The number one wireless service provider in the US has a fresh batch of cool deals available for a few days only, and while most of these are frankly nothing special, shaving a modest $100 or $200 off the regular prices of select Samsung smartwatches and tablets, it's pretty much impossible to ignore one particular new promotion.

This latest iPhone 11 Pro discount builds on several similar but different deals from the last few months, taking them all to the next level and making it literally impossible to save more money in the future. That's because the 5.8-inch high-end handset, released back in the fall of 2019, can be "purchased" for free right now with 64 gigs of internal storage space after monthly bill credits.

Both device payment plans and purchases at the phone's full $999.99 retail price are eligible for the total discount of... $999.99, and no, you don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different carrier, or get more than one unit to qualify for this phenomenal online-only special offer.

Then again, you will have to open a new line of Unlimited service, with upgrading Big Red subscribers looking at a decent $400 price cut of their own with (almost) no strings attached. The same discounts can be applied to 256GB storage variants in silver and green colors at the time of this writing, leaving you on the hook for total spendings of $150 and $750 with new lines and upgrades respectively.

Even better, you can combine this simple and straightforward deal with a trade-in if you so choose, in which case Verizon will essentially pay you to get the iPhone 11 Pro off its hands. 

While obviously not as impressive as its 5G-enabled successor from several important standpoints, the 4G LTE-only powerhouse still packs a blazing fast Apple A13 Bionic processor, beautiful Super Retina OLED display, excellent battery life, incredibly advanced (for a 2019 device) camera capabilities, and yes, a fast charger right in the retail box. Now that's what we call a value-packed freebie!

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.4

User Score:

9.2
100%off $0 Special Verizon $900 Special Target $900 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Pandora to offer an enhanced experience to T-Mobile customers
Popular stories
T-Mobile is ready to throw free lines at (almost) everybody for the first time in 2021
Popular stories
Apple's old but powerful iPhone XS is an absolute bargain today only
Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus 8 is on sale at a huge discount in both 'regular' 5G and 5G UW variants
Popular stories
Two of HMD's newest mid-range Nokia smartphones are already discounted
Popular stories
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro and 10L are on sale at their Black Friday prices again

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless