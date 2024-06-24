Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Because storage and cellular connectivity can often be more important than raw power for a lot of tablet buyers, Apple's 2022-released iPad Pros can still be smarter purchases than their 2024 sequels on occasion. One such occasion sees the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro giant score a colossal discount of up to 600 bucks in two different variants for a limited time.
$600 is of course more than what most solid mid-range tablets out there tend to cost these days, which makes it abundantly clear that you're looking at two very sophisticated iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) models here.
Specifically, you can go for an Apple M2-powered colossus with built-in 5G speeds and one terabyte of internal storage space and pay as little as $1,399 instead of $1,999 or opt for a cellular-enabled unit with 2TB local digital hoarding room and spend $1,799 after a $600 markdown from a $2,399 list price.
As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented price cut... that you'll have to meet a special requirement in order to access in full. That's a My Best Buy Plus membership that costs a measly $49.99 for an entire year of Amazon Prime-rivaling benefits, but even if you're not willing to jump through that particular hoop to minimize your spending, you're still looking at saving a whopping $550.
Not quite as advanced as the Apple M4-powered 13-inch iPad Pro unveiled just last month in a few key departments, this "outdated" 12.9-incher remains without a doubt one of the all-around best tablets money can buy in 2024. Most of the things that knocked our socks off two years ago about both this bad boy and its 11-inch sibling are as true today as they were at that point, and the best Android tablets around still don't have anything on Apple's oldie but goodie giant from a raw speed standpoint.
Should you spend $1,400 (or more) on a (slowly) aging tablet without a built-in stylus or keyboard? That's definitely a tricky question to answer, and you'll just have to decide for yourselves how valuable the 5G support, 1TB (or 2TB) storage, beautiful mini-LED LCD panel, impressive four-speaker system, and stellar battery life of the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are for you. You'll probably have to do that quickly too, as despite their exorbitant prices, these configurations could well go out of stock before long.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
24 Jun, 2024Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants
13 Jun, 2024The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again
12 Jun, 2024Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price
09 Jun, 2024Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
07 Jun, 2024Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: