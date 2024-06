Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants

$600 is of course more than what most solid mid-range tablets out there tend to cost these days, which makes it abundantly clear that you're looking at two very sophisticated iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) models here. $600 is of course more than what most solid mid-range tablets out there tend to cost these days, which makes it abundantly clear that you're looking at twosophisticated iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) models here.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($550 Discount Available Without Membership) $600 off (30%) $1399 $1999 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($550 Discount Available Without Membership) $600 off (25%) $1799 $2399 Buy at BestBuy





Specifically, you can go for an Apple M2-powered colossus with built-in 5G speeds and one terabyte of internal storage space and pay as little as $1,399 instead of $1,999 or opt for a cellular-enabled unit with 2TB local digital hoarding room and spend $1,799 after a $600 markdown from a $2,399 list price.





As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented price cut... that you'll have to meet a special requirement in order to access in full. That's a My Best Buy Plus membership that costs a measly $49.99 for an entire year of Amazon Prime-rivaling benefits, but even if you're not willing to jump through that particular hoop to minimize your spending, you're still looking at saving a whopping $550.









Should you spend $1,400 (or more) on a (slowly) aging tablet without a built-in stylus or keyboard? That's definitely a tricky question to answer, and you'll just have to decide for yourselves how valuable the 5G support, 1TB (or 2TB) storage, beautiful mini-LED LCD panel, impressive four-speaker system, and stellar battery life of the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are for you . You'll probably have to do that quickly too, as despite their exorbitant prices, these configurations could well go out of stock before long.

Because storage and cellular connectivity can often be more important than raw power for a lot of tablet buyers, Apple 's 2022-released iPad Pros can still be smarter purchases than their 2024 sequels on occasion. One such occasion sees the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro giant score a colossal discount of up to 600 bucks in two different variants for a limited time.