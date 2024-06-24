Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants
Because storage and cellular connectivity can often be more important than raw power for a lot of tablet buyers, Apple's 2022-released iPad Pros can still be smarter purchases than their 2024 sequels on occasion. One such occasion sees the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro giant score a colossal discount of up to 600 bucks in two different variants for a limited time.

$600 is of course more than what most solid mid-range tablets out there tend to cost these days, which makes it abundantly clear that you're looking at two very sophisticated iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) models here.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 1TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($550 Discount Available Without Membership)
$600 off (30%)
$1399
$1999
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Space Gray, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($550 Discount Available Without Membership)
$600 off (25%)
$1799
$2399
Buy at BestBuy
 

Specifically, you can go for an Apple M2-powered colossus with built-in 5G speeds and one terabyte of internal storage space and pay as little as $1,399 instead of $1,999 or opt for a cellular-enabled unit with 2TB local digital hoarding room and spend $1,799 after a $600 markdown from a $2,399 list price.

As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented price cut... that you'll have to meet a special requirement in order to access in full. That's a My Best Buy Plus membership that costs a measly $49.99 for an entire year of Amazon Prime-rivaling benefits, but even if you're not willing to jump through that particular hoop to minimize your spending, you're still looking at saving a whopping $550.

Not quite as advanced as the Apple M4-powered 13-inch iPad Pro unveiled just last month in a few key departments, this "outdated" 12.9-incher remains without a doubt one of the all-around best tablets money can buy in 2024. Most of the things that knocked our socks off two years ago about both this bad boy and its 11-inch sibling are as true today as they were at that point, and the best Android tablets around still don't have anything on Apple's oldie but goodie giant from a raw speed standpoint.

Should you spend $1,400 (or more) on a (slowly) aging tablet without a built-in stylus or keyboard? That's definitely a tricky question to answer, and you'll just have to decide for yourselves how valuable the 5G support, 1TB (or 2TB) storage, beautiful mini-LED LCD panel, impressive four-speaker system, and stellar battery life of the sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 are for you. You'll probably have to do that quickly too, as despite their exorbitant prices, these configurations could well go out of stock before long.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
27 stories
24 Jun, 2024
Hurry up and save a monumental $600 on these two top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 variants
13 Jun, 2024
The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again
12 Jun, 2024
Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price
09 Jun, 2024
Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
07 Jun, 2024
Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Apple is reportedly developing lightweight AR specs as a possible iPhone successor
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
Hot new Surface Pro 9 deal proves some tablets can age like fine wine
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
iOS 18 turned my iPhone into a bad Android phone; proves why Apple refused to make the iPhone "fun"
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless