Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
Yes, the fifth-gen iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at a massive discount... again, this time in a single cellular-enabled 512GB variant and a single space gray color. That may sound a little restrictive (because it is), but when you consider just how much money you're looking at saving here, you're unlikely to be bothered by the lack of choice.
Normally priced at a whopping (and arguably excessive in 2023) $1,599, this absolute beast of a jumbo-sized slate can be yours right now for 400 bucks less than usual. That's one of the highest ever discounts offered by a major retailer like Amazon for any 2021-released iPad Pro model, beating the previous best deal on record for this specific version by no less than $200.
To be perfectly clear, you can save two whole Benjamins more at the time of this writing than back in October, as well as $300 more than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022. If that's not a phenomenal year-opening promotion, we have no idea what is.
Amazon, of course, has a couple of other iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) models on sale at special prices right now as well, but after a $100 markdown from a $1,299 list price, the 128GB configuration with standalone cellular capabilities, for instance, is just as "affordable" as this 512 gig variant.
While slightly less powerful than its 2022 successor, Apple's fifth-generation 12.9-incher comes with an objectively great in-house M1 chip under its hood, thus easily outpacing all of the best Android tablets money can buy in 2023.
