The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a jaw-dropping $500 off in refurb sale

Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state.





The M1 is a desktop-class chip and makes the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro phenomenally powerful. Not only will it handle everyday tasks with ease, but even heavy-duty work flows will be no problem for this beastly tablet.





The tablet should last about 10 hours or more than a full workday. Power users will also appreciate that Thunderbolt accessories are supported and the tablet can also be hooked up to an external screen.





iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB WiFi + Cellular mini-LED 120Hz screen | M1 chip | 12MP main + 10MP ultrawide camera | TOF LiDAR scanner | 12MP front-facing ultrawide camera | Face ID | 10 hours battery life $499 off (38%) $799 99 $1299 Buy at Woot





Another highlight is the beautiful mini LED screen which is exclusive to the 12.9-inch model.





The 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro has a 12MP ultrawide camera with the Center Stage feature that follows the movement of the subject during video calls. The rear system also has a lidar camera for augmented reality apps and games.





Woot is currently selling the 5G-ready refurbished cellular model for $799.99, which makes it $499 cheaper than a brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Rest assured that it's in full working condition though it might have some scratches and dents here and there, but this will not affect your user experience radically.





$799.99 is an outright bargain for a tablet that has the guts of a powerful laptop, cutting-edge display tech, premium build, long battery life, and quad speakers.





We have a hunch that the stock is depleting fast, considering Woot has placed a limit on the number of slates you can buy. The deal is slated to expire in four days but may end sooner if stock runs out.



