Apple's iPad Pro 11 Magic Keyboard drops to a lower than ever price

Yes, ladies and gents, the prohibitively priced keyboard case is cheaper than ever at the time of this writing in its 11-inch slate-friendly variant, fetching $199 instead of $299.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. While this massive discount still doesn't make the first-party iPad Pro 11 Magic Keyboard as affordable as a number of third-party options out there, including the Logitech Slim Folio Pro , you may well regret snubbing Walmart's latest deal if you go down that path.





To our knowledge, the keyboard has never dropped in price this much, and if the third-gen iPad Pro 11 will indeed look identical to its predecessor on the outside, something tells us you'll have to wait a long time to see the promotion revived once it inevitably expires.





Keep in mind that this bad boy is what they call a "full-size" keyboard with a trackpad and everything, not to mention backlighting, as well as both front and back tablet protection, a modern USB-C port for charging, "smooth angle" adjustability, and although Walmart neglects to list this important detail on its website, official support for last year's iPad Air in addition to the two 11-inch iPad Pros released so far.





Oh, and in case you're wondering, Apple 's 12.9-inch iPad Pro-friendly Magic Keyboard is tragically still listed at its arguably excessive $349 MSRP right now.



