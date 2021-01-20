Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Accessories Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's iPad Pro 11 Magic Keyboard drops to a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 20, 2021, 5:49 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPad Pro 11 Magic Keyboard drops to a lower than ever price
Whether or not Apple will end up equipping its next iPad Pro generation with that groundbreaking miniLED display technology that's been making the rumor rounds for more than a year now, 2021's 11 and 12.9-inch powerhouses seem unlikely to change much about the general design language of their 2020-released forerunners.

That means the third-gen iPad Pro 11, for instance, will probably work just fine with the same exact official accessories as the second-gen model. Apple's own Magic Keyboard is undoubtedly the best productivity-enhancing companion you could ever buy for your iPad Pro 11 (2020) unit, or for that matter, even the first-gen 11-incher, and if you hurry, Walmart will let you save a whopping 100 bucks, no questions asked.

Yes, ladies and gents, the prohibitively priced keyboard case is cheaper than ever at the time of this writing in its 11-inch slate-friendly variant, fetching $199 instead of $299.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. While this massive discount still doesn't make the first-party iPad Pro 11 Magic Keyboard as affordable as a number of third-party options out there, including the Logitech Slim Folio Pro, you may well regret snubbing Walmart's latest deal if you go down that path.

To our knowledge, the keyboard has never dropped in price this much, and if the third-gen iPad Pro 11 will indeed look identical to its predecessor on the outside, something tells us you'll have to wait a long time to see the promotion revived once it inevitably expires.

Keep in mind that this bad boy is what they call a "full-size" keyboard with a trackpad and everything, not to mention backlighting, as well as both front and back tablet protection, a modern USB-C port for charging, "smooth angle" adjustability, and although Walmart neglects to list this important detail on its website, official support for last year's iPad Air in addition to the two 11-inch iPad Pros released so far.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro-friendly Magic Keyboard is tragically still listed at its arguably excessive $349 MSRP right now.

Related phones

iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$799 Special BestBuy View Amazon
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro get the biggest discount in 2021 on Amazon
Popular stories
The Google-endorsed Fitbit Sense smartwatch is on sale at a great discount
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 5 deal: get a $150 discount on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike edition
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are cheaper than ever now that the Buds Pro are also out
Popular stories
The LG G8X Thinq Dual Screen Smartphone is $510 off for a limited time
Popular stories
Save up to $120 on Beats By Dre headphones right now on Best Buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
Samsung to announce two new wireless chargers with Galaxy S21

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless