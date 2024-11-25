Amazon is selling several 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) models at huge discounts in time for Thanksgiving





This is without a doubt one of the best tablets money can buy this holiday season, and while its list prices are not exactly easy to swallow, a new wave of killer Amazon discounts makes the razor-thin and undeniably stylish 11-inch powerhouse more affordable than ever in essentially all storage variants.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $150 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $200 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 2TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options $300 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





The entry-level 256GB configuration, for instance, is currently marked down by $100 from a regular price of $999 without bargain hunters having to lift a finger, while the simple click (or tap) of a "coupon" box will save you an additional 50 bucks for an unprecedented grand total of $150 in both silver and space black colorways.





Digital hoarders looking for similar (or better) savings before Christmas will undoubtedly be delighted to get the chance to slash $150 and $200 off the $1,199 and $1,599 prices of the iPad Pro 11 (2024) with 512GB and 1TB internal storage space respectively. And if a full terabyte of local digital hoarding room is not enough for you, the 2TB model is discounted by an extraordinary $300 right now in a silver paint job.





These are all Wi-Fi-only variants I'm talking about here, and while Amazon is also offering a number of discounts for 5G-enabled models, those are arguably considerably less attractive. Curiously enough, the e-commerce giant is not explicitly advertising its current iPad Pro 11 (M4) price cuts as Black Friday deals, which might mean that even heftier discounts are right around the corner... or not.





It's probably not wise to wait too long when you can't know what Amazon has in store for the rest of the holiday season... and when you can already score one of the best Black Friday tablet offers out there regardless of its official label.



Recommended Stories

While that state-of-the-art aforementioned Apple M4 processor is without a doubt the number one selling point here, the Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display, super-premium construction, 5.3mm waist, battery life, speaker power, and Face ID recognition technology are themselves not to be ignored, coming together to deliver incredible value for your money today.