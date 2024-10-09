Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Pro (2024) with Apple M4 processor
Who said that the latest and greatest tablets out there need to cost a small fortune? Not Amazon, that's for sure, as the e-commerce giant's second big Prime Day sales event of the year currently makes Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 cheaper than ever before.

What's perhaps most impressive about this killer new deal on the 11-inch M4 powerhouse is that you don't actually have to be an Amazon Prime member to save an unprecedented 150 bucks with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024)

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

On second thought, the discount itself is still more impressive than the promotion's lack of restrictions, improving on this product's previous best price cut by $50. The entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2024) variant normally costs $999, so even though the device is still not conventionally affordable after Amazon's $150 markdown, its value for your money is now pretty much unrivaled.

Keep in mind that you will need to manually apply a special $50 coupon (simply by checking a little box below the tablet's list price) in order to maximize your savings right now, which strongly suggests you only have a very narrow window of time to take advantage of this never-before-seen deal.

If you hurry, you can choose between silver and space black color options of the 256GB iPad Pro 11 (M4) at the exact same lower-than-ever price, with the rest of this bad boy's specifications looking quite similar to its 2022 predecessor. 

We're talking four powerful speakers, 12MP rear and 12MP front-facing cameras, largely unchanged dimensions, same "old" facial recognition technology, and oh, I almost forgot, a vastly improved Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display as well with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and True Tone. 

That puts the newest 11-inch iPad Pro on par (at the very least) with the best of the best Android tablets out there today in terms of screen performance, leaving the blazing fast Apple M4 processor to seal the deal for anyone who might be undecided between this monster and something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
46 stories
09 Oct, 2024
Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)
08 Oct, 2024
Apple's (still) latest iPad mini is a maxi-bargain at a killer $150 Prime Day discount
07 Oct, 2024
Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap Act fast and save a whopping $119 on the speedy iPad Mini 6
20 Sep, 2024
At under $200, the iPad 9 is a no-brainer and you should definitely get one now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless