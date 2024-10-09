Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)





What's perhaps most impressive about this killer new deal on the 11-inch M4 powerhouse is that you don't actually have to be an Amazon Prime member to save an unprecedented 150 bucks with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





On second thought, the discount itself is still more impressive than the promotion's lack of restrictions, improving on this product's previous best price cut by $50. The entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2024) variant normally costs $999, so even though the device is still not conventionally affordable after Amazon's $150 markdown, its value for your money is now pretty much unrivaled.





Keep in mind that you will need to manually apply a special $50 coupon (simply by checking a little box below the tablet's list price) in order to maximize your savings right now, which strongly suggests you only have a very narrow window of time to take advantage of this never-before-seen deal.





If you hurry, you can choose between silver and space black color options of the 256GB iPad Pro 11 (M4) at the exact same lower-than-ever price, with the rest of this bad boy's specifications looking quite similar to its 2022 predecessor.





We're talking four powerful speakers, 12MP rear and 12MP front-facing cameras, largely unchanged dimensions, same "old" facial recognition technology, and oh, I almost forgot, a vastly improved Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display as well with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and True Tone.



