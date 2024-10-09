Apple's most affordable 2024 iPad Pro is now on sale at its lowest price to date (sans Prime)
Who said that the latest and greatest tablets out there need to cost a small fortune? Not Amazon, that's for sure, as the e-commerce giant's second big Prime Day sales event of the year currently makes Apple's 2024-released iPad Pro 11 cheaper than ever before.
What's perhaps most impressive about this killer new deal on the 11-inch M4 powerhouse is that you don't actually have to be an Amazon Prime member to save an unprecedented 150 bucks with 256GB storage and no cellular connectivity.
On second thought, the discount itself is still more impressive than the promotion's lack of restrictions, improving on this product's previous best price cut by $50. The entry-level iPad Pro 11 (2024) variant normally costs $999, so even though the device is still not conventionally affordable after Amazon's $150 markdown, its value for your money is now pretty much unrivaled.
Keep in mind that you will need to manually apply a special $50 coupon (simply by checking a little box below the tablet's list price) in order to maximize your savings right now, which strongly suggests you only have a very narrow window of time to take advantage of this never-before-seen deal.
If you hurry, you can choose between silver and space black color options of the 256GB iPad Pro 11 (M4) at the exact same lower-than-ever price, with the rest of this bad boy's specifications looking quite similar to its 2022 predecessor.
We're talking four powerful speakers, 12MP rear and 12MP front-facing cameras, largely unchanged dimensions, same "old" facial recognition technology, and oh, I almost forgot, a vastly improved Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display as well with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities and True Tone.
That puts the newest 11-inch iPad Pro on par (at the very least) with the best of the best Android tablets out there today in terms of screen performance, leaving the blazing fast Apple M4 processor to seal the deal for anyone who might be undecided between this monster and something like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra.
