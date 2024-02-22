Apple's 256GB iPad mini (2021) is on sale at an irresistible price after $120 Amazon markdown





But what if you like your slates nice and compact and don't want to spend a small fortune on an Apple -made device with 256GB storage? In that case, we can't recommend the sixth-generation iPad mini strongly enough at a rare $120 discount from a $649 list price.

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $120 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





This cool new Amazon deal is naturally not completely without precedent, but as far as we know, the last time bargain hunters were given the opportunity to save this much dough on this particular version of the Apple A15 Bionic-powered 8.3-incher was all the way back in November. This cool new Amazon deal is naturally not completely without precedent, but as far as we know, the last time bargain hunters were given the opportunity to save this much dough on this particular version of the Apple A15 Bionic-powered 8.3-incher was all the way back in November.





That pre-Black Friday promotion didn't last long, mind you, so don't be surprised if the 256 gig Wi-Fi-only iPad mini 6 goes back up in price or totally out of stock in a matter of days or even hours this time around as well.





In case you're wondering, the entry-level 64GB model (sans cellular connectivity) is also discounted but only by $100, and the same actually goes for the 5G-enabled variants with both 64 and 256 gigs of internal storage space.





That definitely highlights the appeal of the aforementioned $120 discount, which by the way is available across the full color palette of the 256GB non-cellular-equipped iPad mini (2021).





Whether this bad boy will be replaced this year with a new and improved generation or not after that didn't happen in 2023 , its design, build quality, display performance, software support, and battery life remain hard to rival at these nicely reduced prices.





One "modern" thing that the iPad mini 6 does not support is of course Face ID technology, but certain longtime Apple fans probably prefer fingerprint recognition anyway, so that's not necessarily a reason to reject this special Amazon offer. Not when it's so hard to find a good small tablet at a decent price.