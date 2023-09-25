Surprising new report suggests Apple's next-gen iPad mini could arrive by the end of 2023





The company's ultra-high-end iPad Pros, for instance, have explicitly been rumored for a (major) upgrade in 2024 of late, while the inevitable next-gen iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are pretty much completely shrouded in mystery as far as everything from their specs to their designs and launch dates are concerned.





But out of nowhere, a new report by a fairly reputable publication casually mentions a "new small-size iPad" expected to see daylight "in the fourth quarter." That's the fourth quarter of 2023, mind you, which will kick off in just a few days and wrap up when the year ends.





Although the iPad mini 7 is not identified by name, we're almost certain that's what Digitimes is anticipating Apple will roll out soon based on the latest rumblings in the supply chain. Of course, it's unlikely that the tech giant will even use that branding, with recent history suggesting that we're dealing with yet another "New iPad mini" instead.









With all of that in mind, it's probably wise not to expect a similarly drastic set of revisions and upgrades from the seventh-generation iPad mini, which is extremely likely to look virtually identical to the aforementioned 2021 edition from the outside while packing a newer and faster processor than the Apple A15 on the inside.



