Surprising new report suggests Apple's next-gen iPad mini could arrive by the end of 2023
Following the announcement of four upgraded iPhones, two refreshed smartwatches, and some unchanged earbuds with a new type of charging case a couple of weeks ago, all the recent silence on the iPad release front would seem to suggest that Apple has no other devices left to unveil this year.
The company's ultra-high-end iPad Pros, for instance, have explicitly been rumored for a (major) upgrade in 2024 of late, while the inevitable next-gen iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini are pretty much completely shrouded in mystery as far as everything from their specs to their designs and launch dates are concerned.
But out of nowhere, a new report by a fairly reputable publication casually mentions a "new small-size iPad" expected to see daylight "in the fourth quarter." That's the fourth quarter of 2023, mind you, which will kick off in just a few days and wrap up when the year ends.
Although the iPad mini 7 is not identified by name, we're almost certain that's what Digitimes is anticipating Apple will roll out soon based on the latest rumblings in the supply chain. Of course, it's unlikely that the tech giant will even use that branding, with recent history suggesting that we're dealing with yet another "New iPad mini" instead.
This should replace the 2021-released sixth-gen iPad mini, which radically changed the face of its 7.9-inch predecessor from 2019 with some nice extra screen real estate, significantly thinner bezels, a fingerprint sensor switched to the tablet's side, and a "modern" USB Type-C port.
With all of that in mind, it's probably wise not to expect a similarly drastic set of revisions and upgrades from the seventh-generation iPad mini, which is extremely likely to look virtually identical to the aforementioned 2021 edition from the outside while packing a newer and faster processor than the Apple A15 on the inside.
That's all we can really say about the iPad mini (2023) right now, which may or may not materialize as tipped by Digitimes and may or may not help the tablet market as a whole recover during the holiday season after a few quarters of worrying global shipment declines.
