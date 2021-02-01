Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple's iPad mini (2019) is on sale at its Black Friday 2020 starting price again

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 01, 2021, 10:56 AM
Commercially released around three years and a half after the fourth-gen iPad mini, Apple's latest diminutive tablet could be upgraded relatively soon with a larger display, considerably slimmer bezels, and in-screen Touch ID fingerprint recognition technology on deck among others.

Until that happens (or rather if it ever happens), 2019's iPad mini 5 still feels like a very compelling value proposition for folks who don't mind a "traditional" design with massive borders all around a classic 7.9-inch panel, a good old fashioned front-mounted fingerprint sensor doubling as a home button, and a conventional 7MP selfie camera.

Normally priced at $399 and up, the Apple A12 Bionic-powered slate is currently on sale for as little as $334.99 with absolutely no strings attached. If you hurry, Amazon can even guarantee your deeply discounted iPad mini (2019) will arrive before Valentine's Day, but unfortunately, the snazzy gold flavor that tends to be so popular this time of the year is still listed at its regular starting price.

That leaves bargain hunters in love with pint-sized iPadOS tablets having to choose between silver and space gray paint jobs as far as the entry-level 64GB storage configuration available at the aforementioned 16 percent discount is concerned.

We're obviously talking about Wi-Fi-only variants of the reasonably powerful, long-lasting, and incredibly sharp 7.9-incher here, and in case you're wondering, this killer new deal matches the fifth-gen iPad mini's all-time low price point registered back on Black Friday for a 64 gig model with no LTE support.

Speaking of, you might be disappointed to hear that the cellular-enabled slate is only marked down by $26.45 in a space gray hue with 64GB local digital hoarding room and even less as far as the other color options and the 256 gig storage variant is concerned. Meanwhile, all the non-LTE 256GB models are on sale at around 20 bucks less than usual, which is... slightly better than nothing.

