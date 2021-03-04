Apple's iPad Air (2020) is cheaper than ever in one particular storage variant and multiple colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Then again, there are also not that many objectively good alternatives on the market at lower prices, which might explain why the Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse hasn't been discounted very drastically or very often since making its commercial debut almost five months ago.



Although a 9 percent markdown may not feel dramatic either for a lot of prospective buyers, digital hoarders seeking a new slate with a (relatively) modern design, stellar battery life, versatile USB-C connectivity, and incredibly powerful stereo speakers should be happy to see the 256GB Wi-Fi-only variant of the fourth-gen iPad Air fetching a lower than ever price.



Normally available for a fairly restrictive $749, at least compared to the likes of the Android-running Normally available for a fairly restrictive $749, at least compared to the likes of the Android-running Lenovo Tab 11 Pro or even Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Tab S7 , this particular model currently costs $69.01 less than that, and if you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of four color options at this decent discount. Said paint jobs include green, rose gold, sky blue, and space gray, although we fully expect Amazon to have trouble meeting demand for at least a couple of those eye-catching flavors before long.



In case you're wondering, the 64GB configuration is also reduced by a modest but not completely insignificant 50 bucks in a single blue hue, with green and rose gold colors setting you back $40 less than usual, and lastly, $30 slashed off the list price of silver and space gray versions.



Unfortunately, there are no meaningful discounts whatsoever to be had right now on cellular-enabled units with either 64 or 256 gigs of internal storage space, so you'll just have to make do with Wi-Fi connectivity... if you want to save a few bucks.



Unrivaled by its two aforementioned lower-cost Android contenders in terms of raw speed, the Unrivaled by its two aforementioned lower-cost Android contenders in terms of raw speed, the iPad Air (2020) impressively packs a newer and faster processor than the pricier iPad Pro (2020) duo, at least according to certain benchmarks.



The top-mounted fingerprint sensor is a decent alternative to a state-of-the-art facial recognition system that would have driven the production costs through the roof, while the beautiful Retina display is surrounded by reasonably thin bezels, making this bad boy one of the best value propositions in The top-mounted fingerprint sensor is a decent alternative to a state-of-the-art facial recognition system that would have driven the production costs through the roof, while the beautiful Retina display is surrounded by reasonably thin bezels, making this bad boy one of the best value propositions in the booming tablet market