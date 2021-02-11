Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's newest iPad Air is on sale at a new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2021, 9:38 AM
Apple's newest iPad Air is on sale at a new all-time low price
Although the fourth-gen iPad Air received its first decent discount back when Amazon hadn't even started shipping the late 2020-released tablet, we can't say we've been bombarded with killer deals on this particular 10.9-inch model in recent months.

But now the A14 Bionic powerhouse is cheaper than ever before in its entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration after a cool $59 markdown. Since the iPad Air (2020) normally starts at $599, that equates to a solid albeit far from mind-blowing 10 percent price cut.

Obviously, the unprecedented Amazon special offer comes with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever, but you will need to opt for a green, rose gold, or space gray color option to save the full 60 bucks. Meanwhile, digital hoarders have to settle for a $50 discount on a 256 gig variant with no 4G LTE support in green, rose gold, and sky blue hues that typically costs $749 a pop.

If you'd rather get cellular connectivity than a bunch of extra internal storage space, Apple's LTE-enabled 64GB iPad Air 4 currently goes for $50 less than its usual price of $729 in silver and space gray paint jobs. 

As you can imagine, we don't expect this relatively good-looking and powerful slate to get a sequel very soon, so if you're not impressed by the rumored upgrades of the ninth-gen "standard" iPad, don't like diminutive designs, and are unwilling to spend a small fortune on a current or future iPad Pro version, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably raises the base price of the fourth-gen iPad Air close to the $600 mark again.

While this reasonably priced bad boy doesn't come with state-of-the-art Face ID recognition technology or a 3D LiDAR scanner on deck, its Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel with True Tone support, top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, speakers, and battery life are pretty hard to beat in the sub-$600 segment. It's also easier than ever to connect various third-party accessories to your iPad Air thanks to a built-in USB Type-C port.

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020)

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$600
View more offers
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

