Apple's newest iPad Air is on sale at a new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But now the A14 Bionic powerhouse is cheaper than ever before in its entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration after a cool $59 markdown. Since the iPad Air (2020) normally starts at $599, that equates to a solid albeit far from mind-blowing 10 percent price cut.



Obviously, the unprecedented Amazon special offer comes with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever, but you will need to opt for a green, rose gold, or space gray color option to save the full 60 bucks. Meanwhile, digital hoarders have to settle for a $50 discount on a 256 gig variant with no 4G LTE support in green, rose gold, and sky blue hues that typically costs $749 a pop.



If you'd rather get cellular connectivity than a bunch of extra internal storage space, If you'd rather get cellular connectivity than a bunch of extra internal storage space, Apple 's LTE-enabled 64GB iPad Air 4 currently goes for $50 less than its usual price of $729 in silver and space gray paint jobs.



As you can imagine, we don't expect this relatively good-looking and powerful slate to get a sequel very soon, so if you're not impressed by the rumored upgrades of As you can imagine, we don't expect this relatively good-looking and powerful slate to get a sequel very soon, so if you're not impressed by the rumored upgrades of the ninth-gen "standard" iPad , don't like diminutive designs , and are unwilling to spend a small fortune on a current or future iPad Pro version , it might be a good idea to pull the trigger before Amazon inevitably raises the base price of the fourth-gen iPad Air close to the $600 mark again.



While this reasonably priced bad boy doesn't come with state-of-the-art Face ID recognition technology or a 3D LiDAR scanner on deck, its Liquid Retina IPS LCD panel with True Tone support, top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, speakers, and battery life are pretty hard to beat in the sub-$600 segment. It's also easier than ever to connect various third-party accessories to your iPad Air thanks to a built-in USB Type-C port.